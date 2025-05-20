Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh: A Naxal fort for decades, the dense forests and rugged terrains of Abujhmad, are finally seeing the sun rise on the dark patches of underdevelopment and isolation. As the landscape shifts, literally and figuratively, people are taking the route to development, now through a bus service that was launched between Narayanpur and Kutul, for the first time since Independence.

The new service, operated by Bastar Travels, journeys through Kundla, Kohkameta, Irkbhatti, Kachcha Pal, Kasturmeta, and Mohndi villages before reaching Kutul. The service has opened the doors for the backward villages to step out into freedom thus giving them an overwhelming sense of relief and celebration after a long stint of suffering.

Wheels of Change: First Bus To Kutul After Independence A Milestone In Transformation Of Chhattisgarh Villages (ETV Bharat)

“I am so happy to see a bus service starting from this area. We have faced innumerable hardships to go to places which were a little far off. At least now I am sure we will no more be deprived of basic facilities like education and health,” said a villager and first time bus passenger.

The initiative is part of a joint effort by the Narayanpur district administration and the police department, who had been trying to bring about change in the rural landscape which was in the grip of Naxals for a long part of history. As a priority, first, the local police camp was set up and expanded. With security gradually established, the focus shifted to development and the first step in the direction was construction of the National Highway NH-130D. The newly laid paved road up to Gram Panchayat Kutul paved the way for bus and in the process, for development.

For villagers like Sita Potai, the timing was apt. “We are all excited because the bus service will give us the convenience to visit hospitals on time and get treatment. Our children can go to schools and colleges situated in distant places. Today I went to college without realising that I can return home by bus. It has been a blessing now but I hope the service continues.”

The impact is already visible though not percolated deep into the life of people. Access to healthcare, education, and markets has become easier for dozens of villages along the new route but how far and how well, remain to be seen in the coming days.

As the journey forward has begun, people have started raising concerns about the fare and capacity.

“Since the bus service was launched pretty late, it should have been ideal to start a bigger bus which could have accommodated more people. But even in this bus, I had to pay Rs 80 for the first ride which I feel is too high for people like us. It should be thought over again and fare reduced otherwise we would continue to travel by bicycle or foot,” said Narendra Kumar Gawade, a rural passenger.

Another Malu Ram, echoed the sentiment, adding, “The bus service has started two-three days ago. We are happy because earlier we had to go to the market by car or even riding a bicycle. But now we have the option of choosing to go by bus," says Ram on way to Kutul. "But there should have been a bigger bus as a lot of people will be interested to avail the service," he adds.

The current fare from Kutul to Narayanpur is Rs 80 per person, which locals say is too high for daily travel. There’s also a growing demand for a larger vehicle to accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

Bus conductor Uttam Manikpuri says from the first day till the third day of the service, there has been a rise in the number of passengers. "Even now not everyone in these connecting villages are aware that a bus service has been launched. Once awareness grows, the number of passengers will be more. The route of the bus is also good and connects many villages,” he says.

Once skeptical about development projects and even at times hostile towards road infrastructure, the villagers now openly express their support and await for more bus service signaling a big transformation.

“For us walking or cycling were the only option to travel but now all that concern seems to be over,” said another villager. What once seemed impossible in the conflict-ridden Abujhmad is today a reality. The bus to Kutul is being seen not only as the first step towards development, it is more than a promise for a better future encompassing progress, security, and determination of a region.

As the wheels of change take new rides, the administration has its hands full to deal with the villagers' concerns about affordability and accessibility.