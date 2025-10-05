ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dehydration Technology To Help Onion Farmers Forget Their Woes

Karnal: An innovation on dehydrating onions is expected to go a long way in solving the worries of the farmers related to vagaries of weather and storage. This technology has been pioneered at Nilokheri in Haryana and has raised the hopes of onion farmers as it allows onions to be preserved for longer duration thus preventing losses and ensuring better remuneration.

President of Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) at Nilokheri, Dr Sardar Singh revealed, “Now onions are being dehydrated and prepared in the form of flakes i.e. 'Onion Flakes'. In this process, all the water content is removed from the onion so that it does not spoil throughout the year. After soaking it in water for just 10 minutes, it can be used again like fresh onion. This technology is not only providing relief to the farmers but is also providing better quality onions to the consumers."

Dehydration Technology To Help Onion Farmers Forget Their Woes (ETV Bharat)

He further said, “A measurement of 6 kg of raw onions produces 1 kg of onion flakes whose price in the international market is touching Rs 600 to Rs 800 per kg. This is giving farmers many times more return than the traditional sales. This technology protects them from the problem of falling market prices or crop failure. By adopting this model, farmers can become self-reliant and they will not have to worry about storage."

The Nilokheri FPO has signed an agreement with a private company to make this dehydration project successful. This company is handling the entire process from onion flakes production to export.

Meanwhile, National bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is also providing support to the farmers at every level. Currently, the project has been launched with 50 farmers on approximately 100 acres of land across six villages. There are plans to expand this project to more villages in the coming days.