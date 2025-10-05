Dehydration Technology To Help Onion Farmers Forget Their Woes
Published : October 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Karnal: An innovation on dehydrating onions is expected to go a long way in solving the worries of the farmers related to vagaries of weather and storage. This technology has been pioneered at Nilokheri in Haryana and has raised the hopes of onion farmers as it allows onions to be preserved for longer duration thus preventing losses and ensuring better remuneration.
President of Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) at Nilokheri, Dr Sardar Singh revealed, “Now onions are being dehydrated and prepared in the form of flakes i.e. 'Onion Flakes'. In this process, all the water content is removed from the onion so that it does not spoil throughout the year. After soaking it in water for just 10 minutes, it can be used again like fresh onion. This technology is not only providing relief to the farmers but is also providing better quality onions to the consumers."
He further said, “A measurement of 6 kg of raw onions produces 1 kg of onion flakes whose price in the international market is touching Rs 600 to Rs 800 per kg. This is giving farmers many times more return than the traditional sales. This technology protects them from the problem of falling market prices or crop failure. By adopting this model, farmers can become self-reliant and they will not have to worry about storage."
The Nilokheri FPO has signed an agreement with a private company to make this dehydration project successful. This company is handling the entire process from onion flakes production to export.
Meanwhile, National bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is also providing support to the farmers at every level. Currently, the project has been launched with 50 farmers on approximately 100 acres of land across six villages. There are plans to expand this project to more villages in the coming days.
Agriculture experts say that onions often get spoiled due to rain or bad weather but this technology has now eliminated the problem. Farmers can preserve their crops and sell them only when they get a higher price.
Farmers who came to witness the technology said that one teaspoon of onion flakes is equivalent to one fresh onion. Its taste and nutritional value remain the same. Farmers expect this technology to be a game changer.
Dr Sardar Singh further disclosed, "Onion dehydration technology is a major step towards increasing the farmers' income. This will eliminate the need for farmers to sell their crops at low prices. In the future, this technology will be applied to tomatoes, garlic and other vegetables. This will bring stability to the country's agricultural sector and strengthen the economic condition of the farmers. This project is definitely going to be a game changer for the farmers."
Mahipal, who had come to witness this technology, said, "Those who cultivate onions often face a situation where onions start getting spoiled due to lack of storage facilities. Many times the farmers are not able to get the right price. This causes huge losses. But now we will get rid of this problem. This will increase the income and the farmers will be able to save some money because it is in demand even abroad.”
Another farmer Nirdeshak Kumar said, “We liked the information provided to us. We hope to get a good price for onions in the future. This will double the income of the farmers while addressing the problem of storage. Its price in the international market is good and the best thing is that it does not get spoiled for a year."
