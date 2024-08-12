What Is Librarians Day? Here's What You Need To Know

New Delhi: Librarians' Day, also known as Library Appreciation Day, is a day dedicated to recognising and celebrating the work of librarians and library staff. It's an opportunity to appreciate their efforts in promoting literacy, providing access to information, and supporting community learning.

National Librarian’s Day is observed on 12th August every year to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Padmashri Dr. S. R. Ranganathan, who is also known as the 'Father of Library Science' in India.

S.R. Ranganathan who was born on August 9, 1892, in Shiyali, Madras, was an Indian librarian and educator who was considered the father of library science in India and whose contributions had worldwide influence. The concept of celebrating librarians and libraries has evolved. The modern observance began gaining traction in the 20th century.

In the U.S., National Library Week, which includes Librarians' Day, started in 1958, initiated by the American Library Association (ALA) to recognise the contributions of librarians and promote library services. This week typically features events and activities to honour library staff and highlight the importance of libraries in communities.

Librarians assist in managing information resources, providing research support, and fostering a love for reading and learning. The day also serves to raise awareness about the evolving role of librarians in the digital age and their continued relevance in helping people navigate and utilise information effectively.