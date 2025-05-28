What Happens To Accident Victims' Children? Uttarakhand Woman Kalpana Pant's Simple Question Solves Big Conundrum

By Kailash Suyal

Ramnagar: What happens to children, whose parents die in road accidents, who shapes their future? The inquisitive question only added to Kalpana Pant's curiosity after a horrific road mishap at Kupiband area of Marchula in Uttarakhand's Almora district on 4 November 2024 claimed 36 lives. The accident left many children orphaned and also claimed the lives of lone earning hands of many families.

Barely six months down the line, Kalpana, a young woman from Uttarakhand's Ramnagar along with her husband Ravi Tiwari and a few friends has somewhat responded to the conundrum by rehabilitating a dozen children orphaned by accidents.

Kalpana, who works in a company in Bengaluru, has made it her life's goal to support the orphaned children of those killed in accidents. (ETV Bharat)

The Ramnagar couple along with some of their colleagues—Yamini Pant, Khushi Bisht, Harshit Pant and Rohit Pant—have started a campaign that has emerged as a new hope for the helpless and orphaned children in accidents.

Marchula Bus Accident: The Turning Point

The mission was inspired by the November 4 accident after which Kalpana and her team went to the spot and identified such families and took the responsibility of the education of three children. These children were admitted to a private school while Kalpana and her team arranged for every expense from their fees to books-copies, dress, transport.

A Dozen Children Rehabilitated

After the Marchula accident, there are 12 children whose admission in school and their entire education cost is being borne by Kalpana and her team. Some of these children have lost their parents in road accidents, while some are from families who were unable to send their children to school due to financial constraints.

Recalling the journey, Kalpana, who founded the 'Wisdom Wing Society' to help such children, said, “We saw that many houses do not even have food to eat. When we started sending children to school, it became necessary to take care of their family needs. In such a situation, we not only provided education, but also ration and other assistance when needed”.

'Job In Bengaluru, Heart Beats For Uttarakhand'

Kalpana, currently working in a private company SEP Consultancy in Bengaluru, said that despite being a mother of two small children, she keeps a part of her salary every month for social service.

“We spend so much on useless things. If even a small part of the expenses on gadgets, clothes, hotels is spent on the education of a needy child, then his/her future can be improved,” she said.

“Every time a child scores good marks in school, or says 'ma'am I will become a police officer when I grow up,' we feel that our small effort is making someone's dream come true”.

'Helping Others Is The Real Self-satisfaction'

Team member Harshit Pant said that when they joined Kalpana's team, they had no clue about the task at hand.

“Initially we did not understand what to do. As we saw the children going to school, saw their smiles, we started feeling peace from within. Now we have started feeling that this is real life,” Harshit Pant said.

Wisdom Wing Society is shaping the future of orphans and helpless children. To institutionalize their efforts, Kalpana and her team have now registered their NGO 'Wisdom Wing Society'. The purpose of this organization is to identify children who have been orphaned in accidents or are facing extreme financial difficulties, and help them in their education, upbringing and mental development.