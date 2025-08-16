India Urgently Needs Tailored Whale Conservation Plan, Says Study

Ernakulam: There has been an alarming tenfold increase in the number of whale deaths on the western coast of India in the last decade. Whales are a key indicator of marine ecosystem health, and their mass deaths signal a dire need for stricter regulations and increased awareness about the impact of human activities and climate change on marine life.
This has been pointed out in a study carried out by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). This study provides the most recent data (2004–2023) on baleen whale stranding (when marine mammals are stuck ashore) along the Indian southwest coast, which is a potential biodiversity and marine fisheries production hotspot.
The study found that the annual mortality rate of beached whales surged from 0.3% between 2004-2013 to 3% between 2013-2023. This trend is most prominent along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa. The primary survey during 2023 recorded nine stranding events with more stranding between July and November.
The study led by Dr Ratheesh Kumar, a senior scientist under the National Research Project on Marine Mammals in India, points at several factors that are contributing to this alarming increase. Human activities, such as marine sound pollution, shipping accidents, increased vessel traffic and fishing, pose a significant threat to whale populations. The loss of their natural habitats further exacerbates their vulnerability.
Then there are the environmental factors. During the monsoon season, whales often migrate closer to the coast to take advantage of higher productivity. However, this also puts them at risk of getting stranded in shallow waters. Rising sea surface temperatures are another major concern. The disruption to marine ecosystems caused by warming waters may force whales closer to shore, where they are more likely to get caught in strong currents and be washed ashore dead or injured.
The most commonly beached species is the Bryde's whale, with nine deaths reported in 2023 alone. Most of these incidents occurred between August and November, coinciding with the monsoon season. The study has called for an urgent need for tailored conservation plans. Kumar has recommended implementing real-time warning systems and a robust whale protection network to mitigate these threats.
The study has been published in the journal 'Regional Studies in Marine Science'. It has emphasised the importance of training fishermen and officials while strengthening citizen science to improve data collection. This research serves as a critical warning about the health of the oceans.
The study states, "Temporal analysis revealed a significant difference in stranding across the Indian seasons, with higher numbers during monsoon and lower numbers during summer. Spatial analysis revealed that stranding reports were not evenly distributed, suggesting the need for region-specific management measures. Karnataka and Kerala had the maximum stranding.”
It has underlined that the baleen whale stranding has worldwide relevance in marine ecosystems. These whales are of particular ecological and conservation interest due to their immense biomass, migratory nature, and vulnerable conservation status under various international frameworks. They strongly influence nutrient cycling, energy flow, carbon sequestration, food web dynamics and biodiversity across oceanic regions.
As major megafauna, their seasonal migrations connect distant oceanic provinces and are essential for accessing food resources across spatial and temporal scales. These migrations often track biologically productive zones and bring them into coastal waters.
In addition to active foraging, migratory behaviour is also shaped by physicochemical factors, seasonal environmental changes, and coastal current systems.
The study states, "Understanding the migratory ecology of baleen whales is therefore critical for effective species management and evaluating their exposure to anthropogenic and environmental stressors in dynamic coastal and offshore habitats."
The document has categorically mentioned, "Marine mammals occupy high trophic levels and play a vital role in maintaining the structure and function of marine ecosystems. As keystone species, they are indicators of ocean health and monitoring their distribution and behaviour enhances our understanding of marine ecosystem dynamics."
It has further highlighted that as the migratory routes of baleen whales and other cetaceans increasingly overlap with intensively used coastal waters, they become susceptible to multiple threats. It is precisely their movement into coastal waters that heightens their vulnerability to stranding.