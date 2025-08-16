ETV Bharat / offbeat

India Urgently Needs Tailored Whale Conservation Plan, Says Study

Ernakulam: There has been an alarming tenfold increase in the number of whale deaths on the western coast of India in the last decade. Whales are a key indicator of marine ecosystem health, and their mass deaths signal a dire need for stricter regulations and increased awareness about the impact of human activities and climate change on marine life.

This has been pointed out in a study carried out by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). This study provides the most recent data (2004–2023) on baleen whale stranding (when marine mammals are stuck ashore) along the Indian southwest coast, which is a potential biodiversity and marine fisheries production hotspot.

The study found that the annual mortality rate of beached whales surged from 0.3% between 2004-2013 to 3% between 2013-2023. This trend is most prominent along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa. The primary survey during 2023 recorded nine stranding events with more stranding between July and November.

The study led by Dr Ratheesh Kumar, a senior scientist under the National Research Project on Marine Mammals in India, points at several factors that are contributing to this alarming increase. Human activities, such as marine sound pollution, shipping accidents, increased vessel traffic and fishing, pose a significant threat to whale populations. The loss of their natural habitats further exacerbates their vulnerability.

Then there are the environmental factors. During the monsoon season, whales often migrate closer to the coast to take advantage of higher productivity. However, this also puts them at risk of getting stranded in shallow waters. Rising sea surface temperatures are another major concern. The disruption to marine ecosystems caused by warming waters may force whales closer to shore, where they are more likely to get caught in strong currents and be washed ashore dead or injured.

The most commonly beached species is the Bryde's whale, with nine deaths reported in 2023 alone. Most of these incidents occurred between August and November, coinciding with the monsoon season. The study has called for an urgent need for tailored conservation plans. Kumar has recommended implementing real-time warning systems and a robust whale protection network to mitigate these threats.

The study has been published in the journal 'Regional Studies in Marine Science'. It has emphasised the importance of training fishermen and officials while strengthening citizen science to improve data collection. This research serves as a critical warning about the health of the oceans.