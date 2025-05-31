ETV Bharat / offbeat

WB: Siliguri Man Cultivates Delicious Apples In Pots In Rooftop Garden

Joardar began cultivating apples in 2021 using the grafting method, all in small pots typically used to grow house plants. He specifically chose a variety of apples suited to low altitudes and relatively high temperatures.

"I have been trying to grow HRMN 99 in pot since 2021 because we heard that HRMN 99 can be grown at low altitudes and in high temperatures. In Siliguri, will it grow or not? I was confused about that. But, after three years, it has now grown to 14 inches in a pot. I am very happy with the results," said Pulak Joardar.

According to Joardar, the apples grown in pots on his rooftop can match the best varieties in taste. "On one tree, there are around 55 fruits, and another has about 40. The size and taste are also very good. A speciality of HRMN 99 is that it will produce a reddish-yellow colour. The taste is also balancing. It is sweet and slightly tart in balance, but it is very delicious," he added.

Some horticulturists feel Joardar's efforts could open the doors for a new method of apple cultivation in the region. "Its speciality is that it can grow in high temperatures and also at low altitudes, and the taste is also very good, you should also try it. It has a good commercial aspect as well. Currently, apple farming is already happening in places like Kalimpong and Mongpong, and the taste of the produce is good. So, in future, it is possible that apple cultivation may take place here," said Kaustabh Biswas, a horticulturist.

Though Joardar is not looking to turn his passion into a business yet, he says he will be happy if people in the region can emulate him in starting this form of apple cultivation.