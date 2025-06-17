ETV Bharat / offbeat

Malda Mangoes Go Global, Find Way To Sweden & New Zealand But Are Farmers Happy?

Malda: This season, Malda’s mangoes are going global. For the first time, the district’s mangoes are being exported to Sweden and New Zealand, marking a milestone in Bengal’s mango journey. But voices from the sun-scorched orchards of this mango heartland, like that of Biman Mondal, seem not too excited and unconvinced.

“Yes, our mangoes are going abroad. But half of my produce were rejected. Even for a small spot on the skin, my prospects go down,” says Mondal, a veteran mango grower from Amriti village. “Exporters do not pay more than Rs 35 a kg, even though the market price is Rs 20. It doesn’t cover our costs unless it is doubled,” he says with remorse.

This season, mango cultivation covered about 31,836 hectares in Malda. The district horticulture department estimates put the harvest between 2.5 to 3 lakh metric tonnes, though traders say the output could cross 3.5 lakh MT. Though plucking began in mid-Baishakh, the process gained momentum in recent weeks due to intense heat and humidity leading to faster ripening.

West Bengal's Malda Mangoes Taste Global Success, Find New Routes To Sweden And New Zealand (ETV Bharat)

But the abundance has caused panic pushing down prices of premium varieties like Langra, Himsagar, Golapkhas, and Laxmanbhog to Rs 15–20 per kg, and lower-grade varieties to Rs 10. Farmers and traders are now desperate for expanded export opportunities to lift market rates.

This year, the only hope seems to be the addition of Sweden and New Zealand to the export list. According to Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the District Horticulture and Food Processing Department, the department has concentrated on organic, chemical-free cultivation using a bagging system. This helps to keep mangoes spotless and vibrant in colour which are the two main parameters for exports.

“We have sent 300 kg of Himsagar, 250 kg of Langra, and 100 kg of Amrapali mangoes to Sweden. One consignment of 200 kg has gone to New Zealand via Mumbai. We are in talks with Bhutan to send them about two metric tonnes, and I am sure we will get through it,” said Layek.

Mango from the state has also been exported to Middle Eastern countries like Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE besides several European nations - Italy, Germany, and Belgium. Talks are on to enter the UK, Japan, and the US markets. Though the US had rejected shipments earlier this year, Layek sounds optimistic now.

“We will try our best to export as much as we can and are working closely with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH). We aim at taking the Malda mangoes global in the real sense,” he said.

Ujjwal Saha, President of the Malda Mango Association and State Secretary of the West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee, expressed hope that the new development will be of benefit to the growers.