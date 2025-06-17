Malda Mangoes Go Global, Find Way To Sweden & New Zealand But Are Farmers Happy?

Malda: This season, Malda’s mangoes are going global. For the first time, the district’s mangoes are being exported to Sweden and New Zealand, marking a milestone in Bengal’s mango journey. But voices from the sun-scorched orchards of this mango heartland, like that of Biman Mondal, seem not too excited and unconvinced.
“Yes, our mangoes are going abroad. But half of my produce were rejected. Even for a small spot on the skin, my prospects go down,” says Mondal, a veteran mango grower from Amriti village. “Exporters do not pay more than Rs 35 a kg, even though the market price is Rs 20. It doesn’t cover our costs unless it is doubled,” he says with remorse.
This season, mango cultivation covered about 31,836 hectares in Malda. The district horticulture department estimates put the harvest between 2.5 to 3 lakh metric tonnes, though traders say the output could cross 3.5 lakh MT. Though plucking began in mid-Baishakh, the process gained momentum in recent weeks due to intense heat and humidity leading to faster ripening.
But the abundance has caused panic pushing down prices of premium varieties like Langra, Himsagar, Golapkhas, and Laxmanbhog to Rs 15–20 per kg, and lower-grade varieties to Rs 10. Farmers and traders are now desperate for expanded export opportunities to lift market rates.
This year, the only hope seems to be the addition of Sweden and New Zealand to the export list. According to Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the District Horticulture and Food Processing Department, the department has concentrated on organic, chemical-free cultivation using a bagging system. This helps to keep mangoes spotless and vibrant in colour which are the two main parameters for exports.
“We have sent 300 kg of Himsagar, 250 kg of Langra, and 100 kg of Amrapali mangoes to Sweden. One consignment of 200 kg has gone to New Zealand via Mumbai. We are in talks with Bhutan to send them about two metric tonnes, and I am sure we will get through it,” said Layek.
Mango from the state has also been exported to Middle Eastern countries like Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE besides several European nations - Italy, Germany, and Belgium. Talks are on to enter the UK, Japan, and the US markets. Though the US had rejected shipments earlier this year, Layek sounds optimistic now.
“We will try our best to export as much as we can and are working closely with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH). We aim at taking the Malda mangoes global in the real sense,” he said.
Ujjwal Saha, President of the Malda Mango Association and State Secretary of the West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee, expressed hope that the new development will be of benefit to the growers.
“West Bengal leads in mango production, and Malda is the highest grower in West Bengal. Exporting to Sweden and New Zealand is like an achievement. The state government and APEDA have stood us through and supported,” Saha said expressing his thankfulness.
He believes, such export ties will give financial benefits to farmers and contribute to enhancing India’s foreign exchange reserves.
Three Malda mango varieties have the GI (Geographical Indication) tag, and two more are in the application process. “Since we have the GI tag, our mangoes have reached the London market. But this is just the beginning and there is better scope in the coming years,” Saha noted.
However, farmers and experts have raised issues that reduce the profit margin. They feel unless proper export infrastructure is in place, farmers will be the worst sufferers.
Explaining in detail, Jayanta Kundu, President of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, says that lack of pack houses, cooling chains, and direct logistics has been affecting the scaling up of mango exports.
“The US is the world’s largest mango market but we are still not there. A pack house would allow us to sort, clean, and pack mangoes at one place before shipping. Cold storages are a must because without these chains, mangoes kept packed for some time often get damaged and the loss is ours," he explains.
It is time, the central and state governments take the initiative and work on a green corridor so that logistics will not be an issue. Once that is sorted, Malda mangoes can conquer global markets, he suggests.
As people rejoice at the new development, farmers like Biman Mondal express reservations. Mandal believes that the current export standards are too demanding and not viable without financial incentives. "We spend a lot in bagging. Bags do not come cheap. Labour cost goes higher. Unless exporters pay us the double of the local rate, farmers will not benefit and would also not agree to take a risk of getting back the stock?” he asked.
“As a farmer I believe, unless price increases for export markets, not many farmers would like to sell for beyond-the-border regions," he adds.
Exporting mango is certainly a big step but only if we get fair prices, Mondal asserts.
As Malda’s mangoes make their way into the global culinary experience, they leave behind stressed growers who keep bothering about losses due to lesser prices. While critical infrastructure is the need of the hour, fair prices for farmers should also be of utmost importance, say experts.
