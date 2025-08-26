Welcome To Jharkhand’s Crime Free Village

Latehar: Latehar in Jharkhand has long been infamous for violence. But this district also has a village that has been crime-free. Lalgadi has not witnessed a criminal act of any sort. The people here are peace-loving, and even a minor dispute is settled by holding a meeting in the village. The Police officers are also all praise for the spirit and honesty of the villagers.

Located in the Pochra panchayat of Latehar Sadar block, this village has around 200 families belonging to the Kharwar tribe. Located at a distance of merely 12 km from the district headquarters, Lalgadi’s residents are mainly into farming and are always ready to help each other.

A street in the Lalgadi Village in Latehar district, Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

The people claim that there has not even been a case of theft in the history of the village. Heinous crimes like murder and robbery are unheard of here. The people are not inclined to take their disputes to the court and instead prefer resolving them at a meeting in the village itself.

Village Pradhan Rameshwar Singh said, “Due to this quality of the village, a former judge of the Jharkhand High Court had honoured me in 2012.”

Government school in Lalgadi (ETV Bharat)

The judge had said from the stage that other villagers also need to learn from Lalgadi village. Rameshwar Singh said the people of Lalgadi village are very innocent and friendly.

He is almost 65 years old, but to date, he has never seen any criminal incident taking place in his village.

The village has carved a distinct identity for itself, and this is the reason that its residents are treated with respect in the adjoining areas.

The locals point out that whenever they visit any other village or the adjoining settlements, they get a lot of regard from the people living there.

A large number of people contacted by ETV Bharat related that the people are content earning their livelihood from agriculture and animal husbandry. They strive to give a good education to their children.

The only complaint that they have is about the absence of good educational facilities in their village, because of which their children have to go out to study.

Even the Police have a good word to say about this village. Latehar Police Station In-charge Surendra Mahato said, “This village is an example in itself. The residents stay away from crime and are always ready to induce a positive sentiment in society.”

He said that the other villages should learn from Lalgadi and start ensuring peace and prosperity so that they can help in the development of the district.

