Weddings Will Be Planned In Kashmir After Getting Green Signal From Met Dept

Srinagar: As the chill of winter begins to settle over Kashmir, a new trend is emerging-- weddings are now being planned only after receiving a green signal from the Meteorological Department--with cold mornings and evenings signalling the onset of winter, the region's marriage season is in full swing, along with the ongoing harvest season.

There is a sharp rise in public awareness regarding weather forecasts, pointed out the Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department. “Whether it’s a private event or a government function, we receive calls. People now plan their programmes based on the weather, a month in advance,” he said. While forecasts are less precise four weeks ahead, they become more accurate two weeks before, helping residents finalise their plans.

The months of September and October are crucial for Kashmir’s agricultural sector, with harvest activities peaking. Dr Mukhtar, a senior official at the department, said, “We receive thousands of enquiries from farmers eager to know the weather conditions so that they can plan their activities accordingly. We strive to provide them with the most accurate forecasts possible.”

After the devastating 2014 floods, the Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department was equipped with advanced technology, including a Doppler radar, which helps accurately predict weather patterns. Similar radars have been installed at Banihal Top, Pir Panjal and in the Chenab Valley to keep the public informed.

Looking ahead, Dr Mukhtar stated that no significant weather changes are expected in the Valley in the next week. However, light snowfall is predicted in higher-altitude areas, including Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts, on October 16 and 17. Light rain is expected in the plains. For October 18 and 19, partly cloudy weather is forecast, while dry conditions are expected from October 20 to 22.

Sheikh Arif, a shopkeeper, who sells wedding accessories, says that as the weather changes in Kashmir in October. In such a scenario, people also perform ceremonies according to the weather forecast and marriage dates are also fixed accordingly. He said that whether the wedding ceremony should be performed on a large or small scale is also decided on the weather conditions and accordingly we also receive orders. He also said that people based on the weather prediction decide whether to go for lavish and simple weddings.

In Kashmir, everybody has a long guest list as such focus is always on lavish ceremonies on huge lawns with shamiyanas or tents in place. Based on the weather forecast, they decide to conduct weddings indoors or outdoors.

