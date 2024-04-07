Wedding to Remember: 17 Members of Rajasthan Family Get Married All at Once

Hyderabad: On a rare occasion, an elderly man married off his 17 grandchildren in two days. Twelve granddaughters and five grandsons tied the nuptial knot in two days. Strange as it may sound, this is what happened. These marriages took place in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

The man was identified as Surjaram Godara of Lalmadesar village in Nokha mandal of Rajasthan. He is the village head. Surjaram's descendants live as a joint family. But, there are 17 grandchildren in Surjaram's family, who are eligible to get married.

Hence, they assumed it would be expensive to get them married off separately for all of them, therefore, they decided to perform their weddings in two days. As planned, they prepared a single invitation card for their marriages.

Later, relatives were called and five grandsons entered into wedlock. The next day, 12 granddaughters were married. The marriage became a topic of discussion in the local area. Locals say that this is the first time in the area that mass marriages were conducted in the same family.

