ETV Bharat / offbeat

Galactic Tango: Webb Telescope Reveals Pair Of Intertwined Galaxies 326 Million Light-Years away

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 16 hours ago

NASA's Webb Space Telescope has captured striking images of two intertwined galaxies known as Penguin and the Egg, located 326 million light-years away. These galaxies are surrounded by luminous blue haze of stars and gas. The images were released to commemorate the second anniversary of Webb's scientific operations.

Webb Space Telescope's latest cosmic shot shows pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in infrared
two interacting galaxies captured by the Webb Space Telescope (AP photo)

Cape Canaveral: The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared. The observatory operated by NASA and the European Space Agency photographed the two galaxies 326 million light-years away, surrounded by a blue haze of stars and gas. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

The pictures, released Friday, marks the second anniversary of Webb's science operations.

The neighboring galaxies, nicknamed Penguin and the Egg, have been tangled up for tens of millions of years, according to NASA. They'll eventually merge into a single galaxy. The same interaction will happen to our own Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy in 4 billion years, the space agency said.

Considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is the biggest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched. It rocketed away in 2021 and underwent six months of commissioning, before its first official images were released in July 2022.

It's positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth. "In just two years, Webb has transformed our view of the universe," NASA's Mark Clampin said in a statement.

Cape Canaveral: The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared. The observatory operated by NASA and the European Space Agency photographed the two galaxies 326 million light-years away, surrounded by a blue haze of stars and gas. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

The pictures, released Friday, marks the second anniversary of Webb's science operations.

The neighboring galaxies, nicknamed Penguin and the Egg, have been tangled up for tens of millions of years, according to NASA. They'll eventually merge into a single galaxy. The same interaction will happen to our own Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy in 4 billion years, the space agency said.

Considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is the biggest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched. It rocketed away in 2021 and underwent six months of commissioning, before its first official images were released in July 2022.

It's positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth. "In just two years, Webb has transformed our view of the universe," NASA's Mark Clampin said in a statement.

TAGGED:

GALAXIESINTERTWINED GALAXIESNASA WEBB SPACE TELESCOPENASA INTERTWINED GALAXIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.