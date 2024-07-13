ETV Bharat / offbeat

Galactic Tango: Webb Telescope Reveals Pair Of Intertwined Galaxies 326 Million Light-Years away

Cape Canaveral: The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared. The observatory operated by NASA and the European Space Agency photographed the two galaxies 326 million light-years away, surrounded by a blue haze of stars and gas. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

The pictures, released Friday, marks the second anniversary of Webb's science operations.

The neighboring galaxies, nicknamed Penguin and the Egg, have been tangled up for tens of millions of years, according to NASA. They'll eventually merge into a single galaxy. The same interaction will happen to our own Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy in 4 billion years, the space agency said.