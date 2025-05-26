Weaving Assamese Culture Into Threads: Self-Taught Gamocha Craftswoman Jinu Brings Alive Iconic Personalities

Jonai: A humble woman quietly weaves Assamese culture into threads in a modest loom house in Kamalpur, Jonai, a small town which is often famous for its flood-prone areas. Jinu Chutia Baruah, a teacher and self-taught handloom artist who is adept at giving a magic touch to her art, has become a symbol of creative devotion by bringing iconic personalities to life on traditional gamocha, without any financial assistance from the government.

Born to Ganesh and Dhananti Chutia in Ghilamara Bormothuriani village in Dhemaji district, Jinu Baruah married Bhadreswar Baruah of Digholi village in 1993. In 2000, the family moved to Kamalpur, Jonai, where Jinu continued her passion for weaving, a craft she had learned as a child from her mother. The rhythmic sound of the loom and her love for drawing shaped her childhood.

Assam Gamocha art by craftswoman Jinu Chutia Baruah (ETV Bharat)

The Making of a Master Craftswoman

Jinu’s artistic journey took a new turn in 2016 when her husband suggested something remarkable. “For how long will you continue to gift the guests with simple gamochas? Why not weave Bhupen Hazarika’s image and songs into one?” Jinu Chuitia while talking to ETV Bharat narrated this incident that transformed her life altogether.

This idea led her to create an 18-foot-long gamocha, featuring the image of Bhupen Hazarika and ten of his songs - a turning point in her life as a handloom artist.

Since then, Jinu has created several large-scale, culturally rich masterpieces. Some of these remarkable creations on the gamocha, which is a symbol of Assamese pride, include the 18-foot gamocha featuring Bhupen Hazarika with 10 iconic songs in 2016. A 124-foot gamocha with Srimanta Sankardev's portrait and 34 Borgeets, completed over 8 months in the year 2017. A 13-foot gamocha featuring 8 Gayan-Malita devotional verses in the same year. A year later she made a 20-foot gamocha with portraits and names of 68 Asom Sahitya Sabha presidents (1917–2018). In 2019, she weaved a 7-foot gamocha featuring Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and 24 national leaders.

Assam Gamocha art by craftswoman Jinu Chutia Baruah (ETV Bharat)

Some of the other notable creations of Jinu Chutiya Baruah include - special designs on gamochas featuring Bihu elements like the Jaapi. On her son’s request, Baruah prepared a special Gamocha where song lyrics, “O Maa” (Dear Mother) and “O Deuta” (Dear Father), sung by popular Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg were inscribed.

Interestingly, Jinu Chutia Baruah does not use any graphs or templates for her work. “I simply look at pictures in books and replicate them directly on gamocha,” she said.

Craft Educator and Mentor

A passionate weaver, Jinu also teaches at Murkongselek National School. Every weekend, she offers free art and craft education to over 1,000 children in Jonai and Simen-Chapori, nurturing future artists and preserving cultural knowledge.

Assam Gamocha art by craftswoman Jinu Chutia Baruah (ETV Bharat)

Preserving a Dying Art

“During the Ahom era, it's said that women like Mula Gabhoru and others spun and wove cloth overnight before sending their husbands to war,” says Jinu. “Gandhiji used khadi to represent India’s soul. I want to preserve our traditional weaving with the same dedication.”

She laments the declining interest in weaving among Assamese youth, as many shift toward synthetic, machine-made textiles. Still, she continues her mission with conviction.

Recognition and Awards

In 2019, along with ten other weavers, Jinu Chutia Baruah received the Best Weaver Award on the occasion of the 5th National Handloom Day. Regarding this, she said, "I am very happy to receive the Best Weaver Award; it is an indescribable moment for me. Perhaps through this honour, my creative realm has been expressed."

She has also received several state awards and recognition for her exemplary work.

Assam Gamocha art by craftswoman Jinu Chutia Baruah (ETV Bharat)

Preservation and Challenges

No organization has yet undertaken the preservation of her work, though Baruah informed that the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra of Guwahati has expressed interest. But she has yet to give her consent. Until then, she stores all her creations in her home, where many visitors come to view them.

Art as Purpose, Not Profit

Despite limited financial returns, Jinu finds fulfilment in the cultural value of her work. “The earnings are not proportionate to the effort,” she says, “but if even one child is inspired to pursue our traditional handloom, that is reward enough for me.”