Teaching 170 Students, Lone Teacher Is The Answer To All Queries In Bengal School

Partha Das

Malda: Winter is waning, but the air is still crisp in the Englishbazar area of Malda in West Bengal. It is 11 am, and a gentle breeze is blowing through the mango orchard in front of a two-storied building. A closer look at the building's courtyard reveals a group of kids gathered in a knot, with some frequently trying to locate something on the first floor of the building. Suddenly, one of them lets out a sharp cry, and the knot disperses hastily, with most of them scampering towards the stairs to make way for the first floor. A few moments later, another group of kids jostle down the same stairs, some giggling, some engaged in an animated discussion. It is now their turn to gather in the courtyard.

This shuttling in groups from one floor to another or from one classroom to another is a regular affair for the 170-odd students of the Satghoria Sishu Shiksha Kendra (SSK), located in the Narhatta gram panchayat area of Englishbazar. The reason is only one teacher is catering to the studies of all these students! Whenever one period ends, the teacher either dismisses the entire class and waits for the students of another one to step in or exits the classroom and enters a different room to take up the studies of another class. With infrastructure in place, a pucca building in place, and midday meals being served regularly, the Satghoria SSK suffers from one of the most basic requirements - teachers to teach.

Lone teacher for 170 students in a Bengal school. (ETV Bharat)

Provisions of the Right to Education Act say the desirable student teacher ratio in SSKs should be one teacher for every 30 students. But, rules don't pass the mango trees beyond which, a 60-year-old Mosammed Rabeya Khatun slowly climbs the stairs to reach the first floor of the SSK.

"I joined this school in September last year. My knees keep hurting these days. I have crossed 60 years and will retire in 2029. It is a sad thing that I am the only teacher in this SSK. The school education department officials visit the SSK regularly, and it is not a hidden thing that there is only me as the lone teacher here. The guardians also know that. Whenever I raise the issue with the authorities, I am told that recruitment for SSKs is temporarily on hold. I simply can't explain how I am managing five standards alone," Rabeya says, taking long breaths after climbing the stairs. Her students restlessly wait for her in an adjacent classroom. Downstairs, it is free time for the rest.

Saheba Khatun, a resident and a guardian, says, "My son studies in standard II of the SSK. He is eight years old and likes his studies, but there is practically no one to guide him in the school. He attends the school daily but only to play and have his midday meal. I am worried about his studies, as classes are irregular. One person can't manage five standards, and the authorities should understand this." Another guardian, Phiroza Khatun, whose daughter studies in the SSK, echoes Saheba. "My daughter studies here, but the whole purpose of sending her to school is getting lost because she is not learning anything. Whenever a class is taken by the teacher, she learns it by heart but soon forgets as there is no follow-up. We keep hearing that schools, mostly primary ones, across the state are getting shut down due to the lack of students. Our SSK has 170 eager students, but the authorities are not sanctioning more teachers. Eventually, our village is going backwards as our kids will have no chance when they will go to the high school," rues Phiroza.

Meghu Sheikh stays next door and has seen the school come up. "This SSK was set up in 1995 and has been running since then. There was always a steady flow of students here. Earlier there were three teachers managing the affairs, but two have retired. The lone teacher cannot do justice to the kids. Our SSK needs at least four teachers," he said.

When ETV Bharat approached Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhnia about the Satghoria SSK and its predicament, he said, "We were not aware of such a situation. The schools must function properly, and we will not let the students suffer for want of teachers. Very soon, our officials will visit the school, and once we receive the inspection report, appropriate steps will be taken."

The kids in Satghoria SSK wait for more teachers, Rabeya Khatun waits for more colleagues, residents of Satghoria wait for their children's future. The wait only gets longer.