Noble Cause: Way For Respectful Disposal Of Old National Flags And Army Uniforms

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Taking a noble move, the Seewaj Neesim Foundation, a non-government organisation, has initiated a process of collecting old national flags and used army uniforms to make new flags. The aim is to respectfully dispose of old flags and used army uniforms.

Started as a pilot project recently in collaboration with IIT Delhi, the foundation, with the tagline Vardi Kaa Sanman (respect to the uniform), has made 100 flags to date.

“It’s a pilot project and we have made 100 national flags using old fags and used army uniforms. The flags are made with recycling at the Panipat incubation centre known as Atal Centre of Textile Recycling and Sustainability,” said Major General (retd) Ashim Kohli, founder and president of Seewaj Neesim Foundation, in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

According to Kohli, there was no graceful way for army people to dispose of their army uniform, both during service and after service.

“We have been allowed by the army to make use of those uniforms. We collect from various points, and the army also sends the used clothes to us, which we recycle and make useful products like school bags, etc. And now, along with old flags, we have started making new flags. We are hopeful to make it a pan-India mission,” said Kohli.

The Seewaj Neesim Foundation is the only authorised-organisation to collect the army uniform for its disposal for a social cause, he said.

"The Ministry of Textiles also supports us. Our product gets displayed at Bharat Mandapam. The government is promoting recycling and upskilling. Every year, around 7,000 army and navy, and air force uniforms are collected,” he said.

According to Kohli, ever since the government has started the har ghar teeranga initiative, the demand for flags has increased. “According to an estimate, every year more than 1 crore flags are used by the people,” said Kohil.

Since the volume of used flags is quite big, it requires respectful disposal. “We have started with army flags as a pilot project. Subsequently, we can start new incubation centres where we can recycle used flags coming from everywhere,” said Kohli.

He said that there is a lack of knowledge among people about the respectful disposal of flags. “We can say at least 95 per cent do not know about the proper disposal of flags. While the government is promoting everybody to hoist the flag, the government should make people aware of its proper disposal,” Kohli said.

Recently, the home ministry has asked the States and UTs for strict compliance with the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

“I am directed to say that the Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of our country and hence should occupy a position of honour. There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations and agencies of the Government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the National Flag,” a letter written by Kamlesh Rabidas, Under Secretary to the Government of India, in possession of ETV Bharat said.

Emphasising a mass awareness programme in this, the letter further said, “As per clause (x) of Paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events. You are requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, Flags used by the public, made of paper, are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. Such Flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag.”

"It’s not only paper flags only. It is related to all kinds of flags. It is the responsibility of the organisation or individual for proper disposal of such flags,” he said.

Kohli, who is also the CEO of the Flag Foundation of India, said that his organisation is trying to popularise flag-hoisting as an everyday activity.

"The majority of the people are unaware that the Tiranga (tricolour) can be hoisted throughout the year and 365 days. Our primary vision is to popularise the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride,” said Kohli.

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act of 1980, a non-profit body, after former MP and renowned industrialist Naveen Jindal won a decade-long court battle that enabled all Indians to display the national flag at their homes, offices and factories on all days of the year.

In 2004, the Supreme Court ruled that the display of the national flag by every citizen on all days of the year is a fundamental right.

“After independence, we as common citizens did not have the right to fly flags in our homes or offices 365 days of the year. So, following a legal battle fought by Navin Jindal from 1995 till 2004, the Supreme Court gave a historic judgement on January 23, 2004, giving the right to all citizens to fly the national flag 365 days of the year,” said Kohli.

