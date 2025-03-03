Watermelon Farming Success Story: Ahilyanagar Farmers Earn Huge Income In Summer 2025

By Ravindra Mahale

Shirdi: Nowadays, the farmers in Maharashtra are not just restricting themselves to cash crops but are also experimenting with fruits, which give them good returns.

Usually, the farmers from the Ahilyanagar district - in areas like Shirdi, Rahuri, Ahilyanagar and Kopargoan - cultivate sugarcane, a cash crop, as there is ample water available from the dams nearby like Mula and Bhandardara. However, two farmer brothers, Balasaheb and Ravindra Rahane, from Chandanapuri village in Sangamner tehsil of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, took a different route.

Due to summer, the demand for watermelons has increased as it is a watery fruit. Watermelons are also commonly used to make juices. Not only this, but watermelon is also used in fruit dishes, which have a high demand during the summer. People flock to fruit stalls to buy watermelons.

And taking into account the surge in demand for watermelons, the Rahane brothers invested Rs two lakh to cultivate watermelons and are now reaping the benefits of investing in it. They planted the watermelon seeds on the day of counting of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections as it usually takes 60 days for the fruit to come.

During the ongoing summer, their watermelons are fetching a good price. Some of the watermelons are also weighing as high as seven kg. The Rahane brothers, who hail from the village of former India skipper Ajinkya Rahane, planted watermelon seedlings on mulching paper in a four-acre area.

Currently, watermelons cultivated in an area of ​​one and a half acres are being sold. The Rahane brothers said watermelons weighing as much as 20 tons have already been cultivated and watermelons weighing as much as 50 tons will soon be sold in the market. They planted watermelons in a staggered manner and in stages and since the duo took good care of them, their size has also improved.

Water has been given to the watermelons through drip irrigation. With timely maintenance, a huge yield has been obtained. The watermelons grown by the Rahane brothers are also very sweet, so traders come directly to the fields and buy them.

The Rahane brothers are constantly implementing new experiments in agriculture. "We had never harvested watermelons before. However, this time, we harvested for the first time. The watermelons are being harvested in 60 days. Currently, the market price has also been good. Due to this, we have received good money for watermelons," they said.

They also said that they have been growing different crops instead of depending on a single crop. As the intensity of the heat is increasing day by day, this is also directly affecting the crop. Watermelon is a delicate crop. To prevent the watermelons from getting spoiled due to the sun, the Rahane brothers have brought sugarcane husks. They have said that this will prevent the watermelons from getting spoiled.