Drop By Drop: Bihar Villagers Drink From Pits As Tap Water Dries Up; Officials Express Ignorance

Jamui: The severe heatwave that engulfed Bihar has already swelled the temperatures to 41°C, pushing several villages in the state to grapple with a water crisis. One such village is Dhobghat Simaria, where residents face an uphill task to get clean water for daily use. The crisis is so dire that people go without bathing for days, and basic needs, including washing clothes, have become nearly impossible.

Located about 40 kilometres from the Jamui district in the Gidhaur block, Dhobghat Simaria’s Mahadalit Tola is home to about 1,000 people across 200 families. But they face a severe shortage of drinking water despite the launch of “Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana” (Tap water to every household), a prestigious scheme of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government.

Locals say the government installed taps and tanks across the village under the scheme, with both government and privately owned hand pumps. But there is little to no water flowing from them, forcing people to dig pits and search for distant sources.

No water in the tap installed in the Dhobghat Simaria (ETV Bharat)

Water Comes Drop by Drop

According to residents, most of the government taps run dry while some only trickle, forcing them to look for alternatives.

“Every household digs a pit near the tap to collect the drops. Once enough water gets accumulated, we filter it and use it for cooking and drinking,” a local says. “This method is easy but often leads to illness among the community,” he says.

Vinod Manjhi, a resident of Mahadalit Tola, claims that the area was in a “desperate situation” despite assurances from many politicians. “Leaders only give assurances during elections, and then the next elections come. Every time, they say the same thing, that the problem will be solved very soon,” he told ETV Bharat.

“Even if water comes, it comes slowly; that is why the pit has been dug. When water accumulates in it, it is taken out. This is how our lives are going on,” he says.

Dirty Clothes a Daily Struggle

An elderly resident narrated another appalling situation, saying that the shortage of water forces families to adopt unhygienic habits, leaving them unable to wash their clothes. “I am wearing an old and dirty dhoti, which I use to cover my body. There is no water to wash it,” he says. “The tap-water pipe has burst, so people make a jugaad (arrangement) and dig a pit in the same place to collect water. From children to the elderly and women, everyone drinks this water,” he explained.

The condition of the hand pump in Dhobghat of Jamui (ETV Bharat)

Widespread Discontent

Another resident, Mithun Manjhi, expressed frustration over the ongoing issue, saying women and children spend hours together collecting water. “This problem is in the entire village. The men of the village go out to work, the women of the village do the household work, and the children collect the same dirty water,” he says.

A group of women who were collecting water told ETV Bharat that diseases like diarrhoea are routine illnesses in the village among people, especially children, due to the dirty water.

“Whatever we earn as daily wages goes into buying medicines. Basic tasks like bathing and washing clothes have become distant dreams. Cooking food properly is also a challenge due to the lack of clean water,” she explains.

“During elections, leaders take votes by calling us 'kaka, baba, amma, mama'. When we talk about our problems, they give the same answer every time: 'I will get it done; everything will be fine,'” another woman alleges.

Elders of the village also expressed their frustrations, saying that people run from pillar to post to resolve the water crisis but all in vain, which is why they have stopped pleading before officers and politicians.

“If we keep running to the officers with our problems every day, what will we earn, and what will we eat? Right now, we are drinking dirty water. If we do not work, we will have to struggle to even eat,” says an elder.

Water tank in the Dhobghat Simaria village (ETV Bharat)

Officials Respond

Amid the dire situation in the village, officials seem ignorant. Prince Kumar, the Executive Engineer of Gidhaur, claimed that he had no prior knowledge of the issue and no such complaint reached him.

“The matter has not been brought to our notice before. Nal Jal Yojana is running in ward number 10 under Koluha Panchayat. Tap water is not reaching 10-12 houses. Whatever the problem is, we will soon look into it and get it fixed. Tap water will reach every house,” he said.

The Nal-Jal Yojana's Promise

In 2016, a year after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, “Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana” was launched to provide clean drinking water to every household in the state. The scheme has provided tap water to 17,447,055 houses across the state so far, but complaints persist from various villages where water is still not accessible. The project is overseen by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).