Watch: Kashmir Apple Woes Take Centre Stage Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Pulwama (J&K): Apple growers and traders in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian, are facing an unprecedented crisis, with a significant portion of last year's production still lying unsold in cold storage.

Kashmir Apple Woes Take Centre Stage Ahead Of Assembly Elections (PTI)

The situation has exacerbated the industry's troubles, including declining profits and market fluctuations. As the assembly elections in the union territory draw near, stakeholders are pinning their hopes on a new government to address their concerns.

"Farmers have to face a lot of challenges. The first issue is imports, the second is pesticides and fertilisers, and thirdly, the government does not focus much on subsidies. These are the main concerns," Ishfaq Yaseen, an apple farmer said.

Asked what apple farmers expected the new government to do, he said only if a local leader is elected, there are chances that he or she will address the issues. "If a local leader comes, they know that Jammu and Kashmir especially Kashmir is dependent on the apple industry. I am sure they will take some steps," he said.

The two districts of Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir produce world-famous apples, but recent destruction caused by intense hailstorms has, according to those associated with the apple trade, led to substantial losses for the entire industry.

"If you see this year, recently the weather conditions that you saw, there was a hailstorm in Kulgam and Shopian districts from where we get our maximum produce. Whatever losses they suffered had a direct impact on our industry. We work with the apple farmers," Rizwan Gulzar, a Manager at Cold Storage Facility in Pulwama said.

People dependent on the apple industry are hopeful that the new government will also address the issue of apple imports, which has negatively impacted the domestic apple industry.

"Government should make policies so that import of apples becomes less. We won't say it should completely stop, but it should be limited so that the rates are not impacted. There should also be subsidies, a union should be formed, and an association should be there which regulates rates, and controls the import of boxes which is spoiling our market. The new government should take steps for this," Abid Mir, MD, Shahmir Packaging Company, said.

Kashmir is the epicentre of apple cultivation in India, producing over 75 per cent of the country’s annual apple output. With the upcoming elections, the apple industry in the union territory is pinning its hopes on the new political representatives to address their concerns. Jammu and Kashmir will vote for its 90-member assembly in three phases between September 18 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8. (With PTI video inputs)