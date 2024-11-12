Waste To Wonder Park: Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Novel Initiative Turns Trash Into Utility

Jaipur: In a novel initiative to turn waste into utility, authorities in Rajasthan capital Jaipur have developed a 'Waste to Wonder Park' in the pink city using old tyres, damaged crates, electricity poles and other useless items. The initiative is attracting local people as well as children alike.

Divulging further details into the development, Neha Mishra, Assistant Commissioner of the Parks Wing of the Greater Municipal Corporation Jaipur said that a Waste to Wonder Park has been developed in Mansarovar Zone as a pilot project which will be completed in the next 10 days.

Waste To Wonder Park developed by Jaipur Municipal Corporation (ETV Bharat)

Plantation with tyres and crates: Waste to Wonder Park has been built in D Park of Mansarovar by Greater Municipal Corporation, in which artworks have been made from useless items. At present, 12 articles have been created at the park, which include a train made from old storage bin, a bike made from junk and a chair made from plastic for sitting. Plantation has been done here using tyres and crates. The cleanliness train remains the main attraction and theme at the park.

Old tyres used for growing flowers at Waste To Wonder Park in Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Saumya Gurjar said that in Waste to Wonder, furniture and sculptures are being made from whatever recyclable material is present in the waste.

Waste To Wonder Park developed by Jaipur Municipal Corporation (ETV Bharat)

“This time, a provision has also been included in the Swachh Survey to innovate by recycling junk and garbage. The urban body doing this will also get an edge in the points. A Waste to Wonder park will be developed in all the zones of Greater Municipal Corporation,” Gurjar said.