Wash Chicken Before Cooking or Not? Let's Find Out

Hyderabad: Many people carry significant culinary skills when it comes to preparing chicken, making delectable flavours that tantalise the taste buds. We are sure your mouth must have turned watery but hold on! There is something more serious to talk about on this chicken cooking mechanism.

Amidst the culinary prowess, there's a lesser-known aspect that often goes unnoticed, i.e, chicken cleaning. While many diligently wash chicken before cooking, experts caution against this practice, citing potential health problems. According to a report published in "The Conversation," cleaning chicken before cooking is not advisable.

Yes, we were also taken aback with this advice, just like you are. We embarked on finding the rationale behind the same. We found that washing chicken doesn't effectively eliminate harmful microbes present on the surface. Common bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter often inhabit chicken, leading to significant health risks if ingested.

These bacteria can lead to severe illnesses, including infections, fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea, with vulnerable demographics such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women being particularly susceptible. Complications may arise, sometimes leading to hospitalisation in severe cases, and unfortunately, fatalities have occurred too.

Attempting to cleanse chicken can actually spread bacteria throughout your kitchen, as they stick to your hands and surfaces. This increases the likelihood of contamination and subsequent transmission to other items and areas within the kitchen. Researchers caution that these bacteria can enter the body through the eyes, nose, and mouth.

You must be considering that how on earth are we going to cook something, that too flesh, without cleaning it. Researchers have an explanation for that as well. Addressing concerns about consuming unwashed chicken, researchers say it's crucial to understand that the high temperatures reached during cooking effectively eradicate any bacteria present.

Cooking chicken thoroughly eliminates the risk of bacterial contamination, providing assurance regarding food safety. However, it's advisable to maintain proper hygiene practices, such as washing hands and utensils with soap after handling raw chicken, to minimize any potential risks.