Walking Is A Boon for Pregnant Women, says Chandigarh-Based Gynecologist

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 8:19 PM IST

In addition to giving relief to pregnant women from back pain, leg cramps and swelling, walking also ensures fitness of the mother and the child, said Dr Bharti Joshi, Gynecologist At The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Walking is an exercise that is beneficial for every age group, especially pregnant women, health experts have noted.
Women can walk at any stage during pregnancy: Expert (Representative Photo)

Dr Bharti Joshi, Gynecologist, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh in a conversation with ETV Bharat (Source: ETV Bharat)

Chandigarh: Walking is an exercise that is beneficial for every age group, especially pregnant women, health experts have noted. It is to be noted that because women are advised not to do heavy exercises during pregnancy, walking is the next best option for maintaining the mother's well being and fitness.

Now the question arises that how long should women walk during pregnancy? How much walking can they do to keep themselves active? ETV Bharat in a special conversation with Dr Bharti Joshi, Gynecologist, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.

Dr Joshi said, "I advise pregnant women to walk to improve their health as well as their child's. They must walk in the morning and evening as they are the most appropriate times for going on a walk. Walking is especially better for those pregnant women who refrain from exercising as it keeps the weight balanced."

The doctor also said that walking gives relief to women from back pain, leg cramps and swelling. She said, "Walking or jogging can reduce the risk of diabetes during pregnancy. Risks of high blood pressure during pregnancy, and a cesarean section (or C-section) is absolutely nil when it comes to walking during pregnancy."

Women can walk at any stage during pregnancy as it is a great workout, the doctor said. "It is better if one walks in the morning because the amount of pollution is quite less. Initially, women should keep in mind their fitness level and walk accordingly," she added.

Once a woman has initiated the habit walking during pregnancy, she should eventually increase it gradually, the doctor said. "One van begin with 10 to 15 minutes of walking every day and then increase it by five minutes every day. When walking becomes a habit, one can even walk for 30 to 40 minutes every day. In the initial stage, they can walk fast but in the final trimester, one should slow down. It is to be noted that the place to walk should be flat and clean," she added.

