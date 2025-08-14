Waging WARR, Dipesh Tank Hunts Mumbai’s Train Predators, Works As Safety Shield For Women

Mumbai: That day Kamala faced some rowdies while trying to alight from the local train from Malad to Bandra. The men in a group were almost hanging from the moving coaches when they began hurling flowers at her, much to her chagrin as she felt it was a sick joke masking a more sinister intent and rushed to the railway police to register her complaint.

“The train has left and so have the men. Now how do we catch them?” is what Kamala had got a response. It might seem to be a casual indifference but the irony that the people who should be saving her from misery wash away their hands was enough to strike Dipesh Tank hard. He felt bad for Kamala and also the system that failed her.

Waging War Against Railway Rowdies, Dipesh Tank Hunts Mumbai’s Train Predators, Hands Over To RPF (ETV Bharat)

The 30-year-old Mumbaikar Dipesh had already seen enough apathy in his lifetime. For someone who had seen his mother battle the daily grind of Mumbai’s local trains while running a catering business, Dipesh knew how difficult it was for women to get into the crammed compartments through the pushing and shoving, the constant prying eyes and harassment they had to endure. But for most part of his life, he had learned to walk past it.

But Kamala’s incident changed him, for good.

Since then, Dipesh tagged along with his friends and started complaining to the police about every misdeed they saw happening to women on the train. "Initially, the railway police and RPF seemed unmoved to these complaints. Since no solution could be found to the growing menace, in August 2013, I started the War Against Railway Rowdies (WARR) campaign," says Dipesh.

It began as an undercover citizen action campaign to identify, expose, and hand over molesters active in the trains, to the police. The work of WARR was not limited to complaints only. Rather they tracked the predators in real-time, through their teams at multiple stations. They spotted the offenders, passed on their descriptions to the team at the next station, and helped railway police make on-the-spot arrests.

"We decided to work together and show that sensitive youth will no longer remain a bystander to such incidents. We deployed teams between Goregaon and Malad stations during the morning rush hour and opened our 'third eye' to bring the perpetrators to justice," explains Dipesh.

Within four days of the campaign, they could round up about 35 offenders. After such action, measures were put in place to ensure women's safety in trains and railway stations. "Within a few days, cameras were installed at all the railway stations and in women's coaches and security measures tightened. Positive changes like patrolling at railway stations and police duty in coaches at night also came into force. As a result, the number of crimes against women has come down significantly," says Dipesh proudly.

After the initial euphoria of the movement when support from all quarters receded, Dipesh continued his mission. He and his team made sure to shoot instances as and when they happen. But carrying work bags and mobile phones in jam-packed trains made filming difficult. "In many cases, some offenders noticed the cameras and turned violent. I was attacked more than once," recalls he.

So, he decided to save some money and buy a pair of spy-camera glasses. "I got a pair of glasses for Rs 25,000 which was invisible to the others' eyes. These glasses allowed me to record gropers, flashers, and stalkers without letting them know that they are being shot," he explains. Over the years, Dipesh has caught more than 180 railway predators and handed them over to the police.

"We tend to ignore incidents where a man teases a woman or beats his wife. We try to look the other way round. I have seen men looking after themselves well but not paying heed on how to make the women standing next to him feel secure. I feel ashamed as a man when these things happen in front of me, says Dipesh. He also mentions about the Delhi gang rape of December 16, 2012, that deepened his conviction to stand by women. “If something like that can happen in a public bus, in the capital city of a country, how can we expect women safe anywhere in the country? As men we cannot keep looking away but be a part of the mechanism that can help women feel safe. We must raise voice in a proper way,” he asserts.

Dipak's initiative does not start and end with WARR. On the night of July 11, 2006, when serial bomb blasts ripped through Mumbai’s trains, Dipesh had rushed with his younger brother to Cooper Hospital to lend a helping hand to the injured. He carried bodies on his shoulders and ran a campaign requesting people to donate blood.

Since then Dipesh started an NGO called ‘Youth for People’ with his friends. Till 2012, through this NGO, he organised blood donation camps, distribution of school supplies to the needy children in rural areas, computers, laboratories, libraries and beach cleaning activities.

On his commitment to guard crimes against women, Dipak states, “Do not wait till your sister, your mother, or your wife faces the trauma. Rather act any time you see a woman in distress. The day people stop being mere spectators is the day when crimes against women will dip."

According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), women and police personnel patrol the trains at regular intervals and special attention is paid to the safety of women passengers. Mumbai Central Division Security Commissioner Rajat Kundgir said, "The Railway Protection Force has activated 139 helpline number under Operation Meri Saheli for women's safety and action is taken immediately after receiving information on the calls received through it."



The Numbers That Tell the Story

• Molestation cases in Mumbai local trains fell in a big way after CCTV cameras, patrolling, and women’s coaches were strengthened.

• Between January 2024 and July 2025, there were still 68 reported molestation complaints, three (3) rape complaints, and thousands of related offences under Section 162A IPC.

• In 2025 alone, 4,455 arrests have been made for offences in railway premises.