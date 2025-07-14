He Leads From Darkness To Light: Visually-Impaired Subhash Gupta Who Gives Vision To Others’ Futures

Karmanghat, Hyderabad: In a world where seeing is believing, Subhash Gupta is an exception. Without having the capacity to see, born visually challenged, he believed in his mission of being there for those who have no one to take care of them.

As a child he understood the pangs of being born challenged. Uncared for, Subhash was left to fend for himself pretty early in life. He was denied schooling and that made him leave home for good.

Belonging to Bodhan in Nizamabad district, Subhash walked away from home as a young boy and managed to get shelter in a government hostel. Not one day did he turn back even when he was lost in despair. Rather he transformed all his despair into grit and completed his graduation. Fortunately, he got the job of a clerk-cum-cashier position at Andhra Bank in 1992. For 23 years, he worked at the bank's Kothi branch, and led life peacefully with whatever he had. But deep within, he wanted to do something more worthwhile - provide shelter to those like him and the orphans.

In 2000, along with his wife Shobharani, Subhash fulfilled his wish and started two hostels in Karmanghat. One was meant for the visually-impaired children and another for orphans. The couple spent all its time and energy on taking care of the children and nurtured them like their own.

“We raised our children. We can do that for those who have none to take care. So we opened our arms,” says Subhash recalling the time when he started the noble mission.

In the past two decades, Subhash and Shobharani have triumphed over challenges and become parents to hundreds. Currently, 25 children reside in their hostels where they get shelter and schooling. But more than that they receive career counselling and guidance, emotional care, and a sense of belonging.

“We give them a place to stay, tell them about leading life with dignity first. Walk with confidence and do things that can give you satisfaction is what we tell them. We also guide them in academics till they graduate. Many of our students have cleared competitive exams,” he says.

So far, more than 100 children from their orphanages and shelter homes have got jobs in banks and government departments. But the couple wanted to do something for the differently-abled. Understanding the stigma and isolation faced by the disabled, they started the Vikalangula Vivaha Vedika, where they have facilitate marriages of 50 visually-impaired people.

Life seems to have come a full circle for the couple. The children who grew up in their orphanages are now employed and independent. Now they have come together and formed a not-for-profit organisation ‘We Are For You’. Through this, they contribute a portion of their salaries to support the hostels. They also take care of Subhash's needs, after retirement.

“My children provide me with whatever I require. Ours is like a parent-child relationship. They have made us proud and are today independent,” Subhash adds with a smile.

Subhash and his wife's contribution might not be visible to many, but for those who cannot see and have no one to call their own, the couple is a lighthouse of dreams and hope against all odds.