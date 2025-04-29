Seeing Through Mind's Eye, Hazaribagh's Anil Mahato Travels 60 Km Daily To Learn Computers, Chase His Dreams

Hazaribagh: Anil Kumar Mahato wakes up every morning with a resolve to re-write his destiny. From the small village of Pagaar in Keredari, Hazaribagh, the visually challenged young boy ventures out alone to reach his designated destination - a computer training centre, 60 kilometres away, where he attends classes before returning home.

With help from family - father being a colliery labourer and mother a homemaker - and neighbours, Anil gets into a vehicle to Hazaribagh bus stand. From there he takes an autorickshaw ride to reach the computer coaching centre, which takes about two hours. Despite the daily challenges, Anil is not shaken. And this is nothing new for him, for, he has been on the routine for the past three years.

The arduous commute, the difficult path and long hours notwithstanding, Anil is certain to make a difference by securing a better future for himself and family.

Having appeared his matriculation exams recently, Anil did not want to waste the waiting period for results. Rather he wanted to finetune his skills and learn new verticals and got himself enrolled into a computer class.

However, growing up amid difficulties never let Anil feel deprived. Even when he did not have any academic guidance at home, he decided to chart a course, where vision did not have a role. "I dream of a future where I think beyond what my eyes offer. I want to be independent and get trained so well that I can work with dignity and earn enough for my family," says Anil.

He wants to secure a government job as a computer operator. “My world is writ on the computer screen and I can negotiate anything working on it,” Anil says with a smile.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Anil made sure to send across a message that no obstacle is big enough to deter someone from his determination - to do something bigger and better.

“Disability can never be a curse,” says Anil, who has seen the world with his mind's eye only. With no complaints or regrets, Anil has lit up the path of darkness and shown the way to many others.