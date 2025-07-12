Visit Ahmedabad’s Lucky Restaurant For A Refreshing Cup Of Tea Amidst Graves

Ahmedabad: How would you react if someone asked you out for a cup of tea amidst graves? Well, Lucky Restaurant in Ahmedabad is just such a place where one can enjoy a ravishing cup of tea alongside Maska Bun with Jam or South Indian cuisine while being surrounded by 26 graves on all sides.

The place is very popular with both the locals as well as tourists from India and abroad. It boasts of a prominent clientele that includes famous painter Maqbool Fida Hussain who had gifted one of his artworks here and also senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has also enjoyed tea sitting in this hotel.

Lucky Restaurant in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

A journey to old Ahmedabad cannot be complete without savouring a cup of tea at this place located very close to the iconic Sidi Saiyed’s Jaali in Lal Darwaza area. People have their reservations about visiting cemeteries but one can see them having their snacks while discussing things here.

This restaurant was started in 1950 by A J Mohammed who ran a small stall outside a cemetery. Talking about the inception of the restaurant, cashier Razak Mansuri said, "I have been working here for the last 17 years. This restaurant is unique and amazing. It has 26 graves and two trees that were not disturbed as seating arrangements were made around them.”

It is presently managed by Zakir Bhai. The painting gifted by Hussain adorns one of its walls and this was also one of the locations for shooting the popular television serial ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma’.

Visitors wait for orders at Lucky restaurant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Poor commoners from the lower strata of the society used to have tea at the stall of A J Mohammed till he gradually transformed it into a restaurant.

Gujarat High Court advocate Iqbal Sheikh, who has been coming to Lucky Restaurant for tea every morning at 8:00 for the past 40 years, said, “The pleasure of having tea here is amazing. I have been coming here every morning to have tea before going to the Court. The taste of the tea here is amazing. Whenever the painter Hussain used to come to Ahmedabad, he used to have tea here every day. When he went to Dubai, tea was sent to him by plane.”

A painting at Lucky restaurant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

This restaurant is crowded throughout the day. People from all communities come here.

The hotel staff ensures that the graves get due respect. A small railing has been made around every grave and flowers are offered daily on each one of them besides reading al-fatiha daily.

One of the customers Farid Kachiara pointed out, “This is a historical place and a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. There is a queue here on Sundays. We enjoy sitting here and drinking tea.”