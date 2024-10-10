Vision Of Compassion: Kerala Village Leads the Way In Eye Donation

Kozhikode: On World Vision Day, the village of Cherukulathur in Kunnamangalam near Kozhikode in Kerala demonstrated a heartwarming community spirit by celebrating its remarkable commitment to eye donation. The village firmly believes that "eyes should give sight rather than be buried," becoming a beacon of hope for those in need of sight.

In Cherukulathur, 228 residents have donated their eyes, helping to restore vision to 456 people. This tradition, which has been practised since 1996, demonstrates a strong commitment to helping others see the world anew and reflects a deep understanding of the importance of eye donation.

In this close-knit community, the process of eye donation is approached with care and respect. When a villager passes away, their family first moistens cotton and places it over the deceased's eyes. They then turn off the fan and elevate the head with a pillow. The family contacts officials from the KP Govindankutty Memorial Library before reaching out to relatives. A medical team from Kozhikode Medical College Eye Bank then arrives to collect the eyes, ensuring that they are safely preserved for those in need.

TM Chandrasekharan, convener of the Eye Donation Committee, highlights the village’s journey. “From just four eye donations before 2000, we saw a remarkable surge, with 1,600 residents signing consent forms. This effort earned our village the title of ‘Netradana Village,’ (eye donor village) declared by the renowned Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair,” he said.

With India having the highest number of blind individuals globally, the need for eye donations is urgent. Each year, approximately 50,000 eyes are donated in India. Yet, the demand is far greater, with an estimated requirement of 3 million eyes to help those suffering from conditions like cataracts and corneal defects.

The commitment to organ donation in Cherukulathur extends beyond just eyes. The community has also seen a willingness to donate other organs, demonstrating a compassionate approach to life and death. Recently, the organs of 15-year-old Adit, a brain-dead patient, were successfully transplanted into six recipients.

Cherukulathur village stands as a shining example of how one community can profoundly impact the lives of many, proving that even in death, there can be hope and healing for those still living.