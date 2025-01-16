Lakkamma Devi Jatra: When Karnataka Villagers Desert Homes & Stay On Outskirts

Bellary (Karnataka): Steeped in traditions, most Indian festivals and fairs are linked to age-old belief systems and faith on the Supreme power, to each his or her own. The Guleda Lakkamma Devi Jatra and the Grama Devi Jatra Mahotsav held in the villages of Karnataka, are just two more, albeit with the exception, that both unite communities to enjoy and invoke the blessings of the deity.

Believe it or not, as a ritual, residents of Chornur in Bellary district and Hotanahalli in Shiggaon Taluk in Haveri District of Karnataka celebrate this unique festival by deserting their homes.

Cutting across religious communities, all people in Chornur move to the outskirts to spend the day and night so that the presiding deity Lakkamma Devi could reach their homes and grace each of it, as a sign of faith and reverence.

It is not only the residents, even the domestic animals and pets shift three 3 km away to the fairgrounds on the village outskirts, leaving behind an empty settlement. Homes are locked, schools and offices are closed as the natives spend the day engaged in prayers, communal cooking, and feasting.

Lakkamma Devi Jatra: When Karnataka Villagers Desert Homes On Tuesday To Stay In Outskirts (ETV Bharat)

The festival begins with a grand procession, during which the idol of Lakkamma Devi, revered as the presiding village deity, is ceremoniously brought to a designated temple on the outskirts. Devotees prepare a sumptuous meal, including traditional millet rotis, chutney powders, and a variety of vegetable curries, and share it as a symbol of togetherness and harmony.

The tradition dates back to centuries when Goddess Lakkamma is symbolically sent to her husband’s home in Choranur village and welcomed back to Guderahalli, her maternal home. This practice emphasises community bonding. Strangely no untoward incidents like thefts, or mishaps have ever been reported during the festival.

Manjunath Hiremath, a village elder, explained, "This festival transcends caste and religion. Everyone, including Hindus and Muslims, participates wholeheartedly, leaving their homes. Even the government schools, offices, and the Lakkamma Devi temple remain closed for the day."

Similarly, in Hotanahalli, Shiggaon taluk, the Grama Devi Jatra Mahotsav holds its own distinct charm. Celebrated every five years, the festival involves a fascinating ritual called Horabeedu, observed on five Tuesdays leading up to the main event. During these Tuesdays, villagers vacate the village before sunrise, taking their livestock with them. They spend the entire day in the fields, cooking, eating, and praying before returning home only after sunset.

The ritual is rooted in the belief that the village deity resides in the village during these five weeks to cleanse it of evil forces. Villagers refrain from allowing outsiders to enter during this period, and even roads leading to the village are closed, with signboards warning against entry.

Martandappa, a villager, said, "We have learnt it from our parents and priests to observe Horabeedu. It is believed that staying in the village during these days can bring misfortune. This year, this is the third Tuesday, with two more to go before the grand festival."

Hotanahalli's rituals, like those of Chorunuru, speak of bonding and harmony, as both Hindus and Muslims actively participate in the festivities. The practice, which had faded over the years, was revived 12 years ago to bring in harmony and respect for each other.





















