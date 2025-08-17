Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Muzaffarpur: India’s beauty lies in its diversity and social interdependence. There are ample occasions to celebrate life in the country, no matter what community a person comes from.

Whenever someone listens to the lilting tunes flowing out of a flute, the mind instantly recalls Lord Krishna, who is a prominent figure in the Hindu mythology but is revered across communities. The flute remains one of the most popular wind instruments across the United States, from the pastoral communities to the children and adults learning Indian classical music.

Flute makers in Bihar village (ETV Bharat)

The flute becomes all the more relevant on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, and the manner in which it strings together different communities can be seen in a village in Bihar, where around 80 Muslim families are dependent on this instrument for their livelihood. It is the income derived from this instrument that keeps their hearths going.

This village is Bada Sumera Murgiya Chak village of Kudhni block in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The village houses around 80 Muslim families who have been in the business of making flutes for at least four generations.

The flutes made in this village are very popular. They are sold not only in Muzaffarpur district but across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, besides finding their way into the neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.

One of the flute makers, Noor Mohammad, told ETV Bharat that making flutes remains the prime source of livelihood for the majority of the families in the village, and this is a skill that has been passed down through the generations.

Flute makers in Bihar village (ETV Bharat)

"We have been doing this work right from the beginning. Most of the families in the village are dependent on this craft for their bread and butter. But now the demand for flutes is going down in the market because of various factors. We want the authorities to pay attention to our problems," he said. Noor Mohammad has been engaged in the craft of making flutes from an early age of ten years.

There is a common belief that the flute played by Lord Krishna in the mythological Dwapar Yug was made of reeds. The practice of making the instrument from the reeds continues to prevail in many places.

The artisans involved in making the flutes point out that knot-free reed wood is considered the most suitable for making flutes.

Flute makers in Bihar village (ETV Bharat)

They said that earlier, reeds were cultivated in abundance in the village and its surrounding areas. But now there is a shortage of it. Its place has been taken by the bamboo coming from China and the demand for this bamboo has been increasing. Despite this change, the artisans of Bada Sumera Murgiya Chak still make flutes from reeds in the traditional way.

Reed is a grass, and the stem of this plant is hollow and knotty on the inside. This plant gives the appearance of sugarcane, but it is quite thinner than sugarcane. There was a time when traditional pens commonly known as kalams were made from this plant to write on paper or board by dipping them in ink.

Flute makers in Bihar village (ETV Bharat)

The residents of Bada Sumera Murgiya Chak village are always eagerly waiting for Krishna Janmashtami, as this is the time the demand for the reed flutes picks up. The flutes made over a long time are taken to the markets and fairs for sale at this time.

Janmashtami fairs are an annual feature across the villages and cities of the Hindi heartland and also in some other states.

One of the flute sellers from the village, Mohammad Waseem, pointed out, “We have been in the business of selling flutes for generations. This is the vocation for which this village is known.”

Another seller, Mohammed Shorab, disclosed that earlier his grandfather, then his father, and now he himself have been making and selling flutes. Mohammed Shorab is a student and helps his family with the household chores as well.

"I am studying but sometimes I help out in this work as well. My grandfather used to make flutes, and this was taken over by my father later,” he related.

One of the prominent artisans, Mohammad Rizwan, disclosed that the cost of making one flute comes to Rs 4 to Rs 5, and his entire family makes around 100 to 110 flutes in a day. These flutes are later sold at prices ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

“The sales hit their peak on the occasion of Janamashtmi,” he said.

There is a popular belief in this village that offering a flute to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami is auspicious. It is believed that by doing this, Lord Krishna is pleased and takes away the sorrows of the devotees. This is the reason why even today the flute is considered not as a mere musical instrument but a symbol of love, devotion and spirituality.