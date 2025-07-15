'Village As A School': Ladakh’s Nimmo Hamlet Transcends Traditional Classroom Walls To Redefine Learning

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: To reshape the future of grassroots education, a government school in Nimmo village of Leh district in Ladakh has launched an innovative model titled ‘Village as a School'. Rooted in the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the initiative goes beyond the boundaries of traditional classrooms, transforming the entire village into a vibrant, interactive learning space.

Transcending Boundaries Of Traditional Classroom

This community-driven project integrates local knowledge, environment, culture and everyday life into the curriculum. With no formal exams up to Class 2, activity-based learning and open-air classrooms, the project aims to make education joyful, relevant and holistic. Supported by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and developed after three years of extensive community mobilisation, ‘Village as a School’ is now being viewed as a model that could be replicated across Ladakh.

Tsewang Paljor, Deputy Secretary, Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages , UT Ladakh and a villager of Nimmo describes the ‘Village as a School’ initiative as a community-driven effort and a shared desire for change. He says, “Nimmo village has a strong legacy in education but when we sat down with villagers and friends to reflect on the current state, we felt something was missing. Somewhere, we had begun to fall short.”

That realisation sparked a larger vision. Paljor said that they wanted to change the way education is approached, make it holistic and focus on all-round development.

What they found lacking in many schools was that education had been reduced to something very limited and narrow. To put it in Paljor's words, “Education has been made too small but in truth, anything that helps us learn and any place where we can learn, can become a school.”

Pilot Project To Be Replicated Elsewhere

Paljor said that the project was a flexible and inclusive idea that can be adapted anywhere. However, they have requested the Hill Council to allow the team to pilot the project in Nimmo first, he said. “Let us implement it, experiment with it, and if successful, it can be replicated in other villages across Ladakh.”

Stakeholders discuss 'Village As A School' project in Leh, Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

He recalled how, in the past, communities were full of social institutions that contributed to learning but now, formal schools have become the sole focus. Paljor said that 'Every citizen learns, every citizen teaches' has been the guiding principle behind the project. He said that a compilation was created to structure the idea, and the village was divided into ten key sectors including education, cleanliness, water hygiene, religious affairs, skill development, senior citizen welfare, art and culture, language preservation, heritage development, and more. Each sector is overseen by volunteers from the village, he added.

NEP 2020 As Inspiration

Chetan Angchuk, Advisor, Village Education Committee, Nimmo said that with both a government middle school and a high school in the Nimmo village, the initiative will be introduced across both institutions.

“Rooted in the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the project aims to make education contextual and meaningful,” Angchuk added.

He said that as per the NEP guidelines, they want to make learning contextual, rooted in the environment where children live.

“Our focus is to shift away from exam-oriented learning and move toward activity-based, experiential education,” Angchuk explained. He emphasised that the goal is not just to help students pass exams but to provide them with education for life.

Under the unique educational project, lessons will be designed around the local environment even as field trips will be organised within the village itself, with concepts and chapters tailored to what children see and experience every day.

“When children learn through real-life experiences, by walking through the village, observing their surroundings and relating it to their lessons, it becomes joyful learning,” Angchuk added. For example, if a lesson is about insects or photosynthesis, children won’t just read about it, they’ll see it in real life.

“This is experiential learning. And our village is full of resources. We have ancient wisdom, rich cultural traditions and a variety of local professions that can be part of the learning process,” Angchuk explained.

He said that the village offers learning opportunities. From the moment a child steps out of the house and walks to school, everything can become a part of the learning experience, he said adding “We believe that the entire village can be transformed into a living classroom”.

No Exams Till Grade 2nd

Angchuk said that they are planning not to conduct examinations from Nursery to class 2 as the approach was stress-free, not only for the children but also for teachers and parents. However, he clarified that assessments and evaluations will still take place to monitor progress.

“These days, there's too much stress on bookish learning. Children carry heavy bags to school and parents believe that everything worth knowing is inside those books. But they forget that observation is also a powerful teacher. When they go on field trips, they feel happy and when they’re happy, they learn better,” Angchuk added.

When asked how this new model of learning differs from the conventional classroom setup, Angchuk explained, “Take science, for example, when the lesson is about plants or farming, we don’t have to just rely on books. We can walk outside and show them real, living examples from the village itself.”

He shared how students can understand systems like governance and elections not just from civics textbooks but by observing how village associations function and how local elections are held. “We can introduce them to local artisans, painters, carpenters, even the traditional Amchis (healers), so they understand the diversity of knowledge systems. Here, the entire village becomes the school. But for this to truly work, the environment of the village must be nurturing and supportive,” said Angchuk.

Symbols Representing Real Life Learning

Angchuk recalled that they handed over three items to the children during the formal launch.

“A plough to represent farming and agriculture, a key symbolising skill development and a computer mouse standing for digital literacy and technology.” Each object captured an essential pillar of the project’s holistic approach to education, rooted in tradition, equipped for livelihood, and prepared for the future, he said.

Reflecting on the initial challenges, Angchuk said that since this was the first model of its kind, there was a lot of fear. He said that people questioned whether the school would even survive.

“There were concerns among villagers and hesitation from parents. But gradually, as they saw the vision unfold, their doubts turned into support. We have a ten-year vision. And who knows, someday, students from across India might come here to learn from this village-school model.”

For C. Phuntsog, former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, his visit to Nimmo was more than just a return to his roots, it was a glimpse into the future of education. Standing in the village where he once studied as a young boy in 1956, he expressed appreciation for the Village as a School initiative. He says, “Today, I witnessed pedagogy in action”. He urged the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and the Department of Education, UT Ladakh, to replicate the concept across the region.

C Phuntsog has long believed that educators should avoid overwhelming students with information. “The aim should be to pass on only what students can absorb, retain and apply meaningfully in life,” he emphasised. Reflecting on his own school days, Phuntsog recalled how rote learning dominated the system.

“We memorised everything for exams, without really understanding the concepts. Unfortunately, even today, rote learning is sometimes encouraged.”

He stressed the urgent need to move towards analytical and experiential learning that fosters critical thinking and prepares students for real-life challenges. “In today’s context,” he said, adding “What Ladakh needs most is quality education and serious investment in human resource development.”

A Team Work For A Community Cause

Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh called the project a team work adding they are working to replicate the unique learning method elsewhere.

“We are starting this initiative in Nimmo village and gradually, we aim to replicate it in other parts of Ladakh. I hope everyone in the village will support this effort and help take it to new heights, be it the educated individuals, the Nambardar, association members, women’s groups and others,” he said. He requested parents to teach their children about farming and agriculture, as well as involve them in household chores.

“Focusing only on studies does not make someone a good leader. A degree and a job are not enough.”

Village as a School initiative has been in the making for nearly three years. The first two years were dedicated entirely to community mobilisation. They spent time building trust, holding discussions and helping people understand the vision. Only this year have they formally launched the academic part of the project.