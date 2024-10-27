Vigilance Awareness Week: Initiative To Fight Against Corruption

Vigilance Awareness Week is one of the participative vigilance initiatives of the Central Vigilance Commission in the fight against corruption. It is an awareness-building and outreach measure, which aims to bring together all the stakeholders. It is observed to create greater sensitivity about the need for ethics and transparency in governance and public administration.

The Commission endeavours to promote integrity and eradicate corruption with the active support and participation of all citizens. For the past three years, there has been a campaign in the run-up to the week with preventive vigilance initiatives as focus areas. Vigilance Awareness Week is observed each year during the week of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, which is on October 31.

Theme

The Central Vigilance Commission has initiated the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, which is scheduled from October 28 to November 3, 2024, under the theme: “Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity”.

Objective

Create public awareness of the widespread nature of corruption and its detrimental effects on social fairness, economic growth and national security.

Urge people to come out with corruption reports and to actively oppose corrupt activities.

Encourage moral principles and honesty in public life and governmental organisations

Emphasise how vigilance organisations fight corruption and protect the public interest.

Significance of Vigilance Awareness Week in 2024

• Anti-Corruption Focus: The week provides a specific forum to stress the importance of being watchful and refusing to engage in corruption. It motivates people, groups and governmental entities to pledge honesty and openness.

• Public Awareness: It is essential to educate the public about the harm that corruption causes to society and the advancement of the country. It informs people of their part in fighting corruption.

• Preventive Measures: Awareness of the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) Resolution is one of the preventive vigilance actions that are highlighted during the week. Citizens are encouraged to report instances of corruption and unethical behaviour as a result.

• Capacity Building: The emphasis on initiatives aimed at enhancing capacity highlights how crucial it is to inform and enable people and institutions to stop corrupt activities.

• Systemic Improvements: The identification and implementation of systemic improvements help enhance the functioning of institutions and government bodies, making them less susceptible to corruption.

Why India Needs a Vigilance Awareness Week

As of 2023, India stands at the 93rd spot on the corruption perception index among a list of 180 countries. Corruption remains a plague on the country despite numerous attempts by state and federal governments. If India genuinely wishes to meet its socio-economic development objectives, it may need to improve anti-corruption agencies and encourage openness and honesty, particularly in enterprises and educational institutions. Additionally, Vigilance Awareness Week could act as a reminder of how critical it is to keep up the battle against corruption on both a national and personal level.