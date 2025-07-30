ETV Bharat / offbeat

Veterinarian To Forest Officer: Lavakumar's Inspiring Leap To IFS Rank 49

Kakinada: He had a secure government job, a decent salary, and the satisfaction of serving animals, but Chintakayala Lavakumar wasn’t ready to settle. Deep inside, he nurtured a bigger dream. A love for nature and wildlife led him beyond veterinary medicine to something grander, the prestigious Indian Forest Service (IFS).

Hailing from Mulagapudi village in Kakinada district, Lavakumar grew up surrounded by farmland, birds, and animals. Naturally, he gravitated toward veterinary sciences and became a government contract veterinary officer soon after graduation. The job suited him perfectly, serving voiceless animals. Yet, he longed for a deeper connection with the forests and wildlife he had admired since childhood.

Working in the heavily forested Alluri district only deepened his calling. That’s when he set his sights on the UPSC Indian Forest Service exam, a path few dare to tread, especially from rural backgrounds.

The First Setback And The Stronger Comeback

His first attempt at the IFS exam didn’t go as planned. He couldn’t clear the prelims. But instead of being discouraged, Lavakumar doubled down on his efforts. He chose Forestry as his optional subject, complementing his background in veterinary science.

Most aspirants believe UPSC success demands Delhi coaching and full-time guidance. Lavakumar proved otherwise. He rented a small room in Narsipatnam, Anakapalle district, and juggled his veterinary job in Chintapalli with rigorous self-study. With no luxury of coaching, he managed everything on his own, cooking, working, and studying.

After six months, he made a bold decision to quit his job to focus solely on his goal. He borrowed books from friends, took advice from Telegram groups, and studied online. This time, he was determined to crack it.