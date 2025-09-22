ETV Bharat / offbeat

Varanasi Farmer Grows Water Apple Successfully, Offers Hope To Others

Varanasi: A farmer in Varanasi has achieved success in cultivating water apples and is now in the process of expanding his nursery. Saurabh Raghuvanshi started his journey of growing the fruit five years ago. The encouraging results achieved by him offer hope to other farmers as well.

This fruit, with the botanical name of syzygium aqueum, is a tropical product that also goes by the name of rose apple or wax apple. It is grown in Southeast Asia and also some parts of India, particularly in south India. It has a high-water content along with crisp, juicy flesh with a mild, sweet and floral taste. It comes in various colours and can be eaten raw or used in salads, or made into jams and juices. It is also a treasure of health.

Water Apples grown by a farmer in Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

Saurabh of the Cholapur block of Varanasi began by planting two saplings five years ago that grew into trees and are now producing abundant fruit. He disclosed, "After completing my MA and LLB, I moved to agriculture and was cultivating amla, mango, lemon, guava and other crops. It was during a visit to Kolkata that I saw a water apple tree.

In his enthusiasm, he ordered two saplings from Bangladesh and says he started seeing encouraging results. "I decided to make it my passion. A water apple tree bears fruits in two seasons, once in March and again in May. Each plant yields approximately 40 kg of fruit. Farmers can plant 300 trees in one acre and earn a good profit by selling them in the market at a rate of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg," he said.