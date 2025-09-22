Varanasi Farmer Grows Water Apple Successfully, Offers Hope To Others
This fruit is easy to grow and yields good returns
Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Varanasi: A farmer in Varanasi has achieved success in cultivating water apples and is now in the process of expanding his nursery. Saurabh Raghuvanshi started his journey of growing the fruit five years ago. The encouraging results achieved by him offer hope to other farmers as well.
This fruit, with the botanical name of syzygium aqueum, is a tropical product that also goes by the name of rose apple or wax apple. It is grown in Southeast Asia and also some parts of India, particularly in south India. It has a high-water content along with crisp, juicy flesh with a mild, sweet and floral taste. It comes in various colours and can be eaten raw or used in salads, or made into jams and juices. It is also a treasure of health.
Saurabh of the Cholapur block of Varanasi began by planting two saplings five years ago that grew into trees and are now producing abundant fruit. He disclosed, "After completing my MA and LLB, I moved to agriculture and was cultivating amla, mango, lemon, guava and other crops. It was during a visit to Kolkata that I saw a water apple tree.
In his enthusiasm, he ordered two saplings from Bangladesh and says he started seeing encouraging results. "I decided to make it my passion. A water apple tree bears fruits in two seasons, once in March and again in May. Each plant yields approximately 40 kg of fruit. Farmers can plant 300 trees in one acre and earn a good profit by selling them in the market at a rate of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg," he said.
He further explained that he has been cultivating water apples for the last five years. The saplings that he had procured from Bangladesh started bearing fruit in the third year.
"The fruit is very beautiful. It tastes like berries and apples. It bears fruit at a time when there are no seasonal fruits available in the market. It's almost ripe in March when a person's body needs more water as it undergoes a transition from winter to summer," he added.
If a person consumes this fruit at this time of the year, his body remains hydrated. The speciality of this fruit is that it is seedless and sugar-free making it extremely beneficial for diabetic patients as well.
"I am now preparing a nursery for this plant. If any farmer cultivates it scientifically, he can easily earn a profit of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs two lakh per acre," he disclosed. The marketing of this fruit is not a problem as orders are booked in advance. Saurabh said, "I cultivate it on half an acre, and the traders contact me before the harvest."
He said that at present there is enough demand for the fruit in Varanasi itself, and he sells it locally, but he is open to exporting it as well after cultivating it on a large scale.
He explained that anyone can cultivate this fruit without bothering about irrigation as the plant does not require water. It can be grown even in dry areas. There is also no major problem of pests and insects.