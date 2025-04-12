Celebration Of A Legacy: Banaras Shehnai GI Tag A Befitting Tribute To Its Makers, Ustad Bismillah Khan

Varanasi: For the rest of India, the GI tag accorded to the Banaras Shehnai might seem like a ceremonial honour for its uniqueness and belongingness to a particular geography but for the artisans of Kashi, the families who have spent generations breathing life into wood and reed to craft this sacred instrument, it is an emotional moment. Particularly for Ramesh Kumar, a fourth-generation shehnai-maker from Hukulganj, Varanasi, it is the ultimate celebration of music and music makers.

The GI tag was accorded to the instrument by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public event recently and Ramesh Kumar received it on behalf of the artisans. Then followed celebrations and distribution of sweets.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramesh gets emotional. “My great-grandfather used to make the musical instrument sitting under a neem tree while my grandfather sold them on the ghats. Even my father made them and sold at fairs, but none of them is alive today to see this day," he says with eyes welling up.

Each shehnai takes two to three days to craft and it is not as easy to make. The process starts with the selection the wood, whether Sheesham and Sagwan, which is important for the tone and texture. While making the instrument, meticulousness matters. "The placement of each hole has to be calculated using a different kind of mathematical formula, which ensures that the instrument has the perfect pitch and tonal purity.

Most importantly, the reed, which refines the vibration of sound and is responsible for the slightly nasal but sweet tune of the shehnai, is sourced from Dumraon in Bihar.

“Music aficionados feel Banaras shehnai doesn’t just play music, it tells a story. Just sit and listen to the music it produces and you will hear the difference,” says Ramesh.

Originating from Varanasi, the city where prayers also find an outlet through music, the shehnai is considered divine and believed to have come from the sanctum of Baba Vishwanath’s temple. It is played in temples as much as in weddings, ghats of Ganga or at performances across the globe.

“This is a city that breathes music,” says jay Gupta, a cultural historian with Subah-e-Banaras, the organisation that led the GI application process. “The shehnai is perhaps one of the city's most marked insignia after the sacredness of the temples and ghats,” he adds.

Explaining the significance of the GI tag, Umesh Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioner Industries, Varanasi, says it is about preserving an intangible cultural heritage. "The GI tag makes sure that craftsmanship, style, and soul of the Banaras shehnai is protected and promoted for all times to come,” he said.

As soon as the GI declaration came about, Ramesh says, orders for Banaras shehnai started coming from all parts of the country. "We are getting calls from Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Karnataka, Mumbai and abroad too," he says. But he does not was to go for mass production as it may hamper the quality and sanctity of the craft. "It is nothing commercial, it is pure devotion, not only for the ones who play it but for artisans too who make it step by step. So we cannot rush through the process to earn money," he justifies.

For Ramesh and most of his ilk, making shehnai is a philosophy and those who make it must understand the essence. And he is training his family and children about the integral elements which must be kept in mind by the artisans when they make the instrument.

"Shehnai is not an instrument which is heard, it connects with the heart. So even if we make them, selling them does not give us satisfaction. When it is played and people are mesmerised, we feel blessed," concludes Ramesh paying a heartfelt tribute to the maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan who took the instrument from Banaras ghats to the global stage.