ETV Bharat / offbeat

Value Oceans, Don't Plunder Them: French Polynesia Leader

French Polynesia's President Moetai Brotherson poses during a photo session at his hotel on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), which gathers leaders, researchers and activists to discuss how to protect marine life in the French riviera city of Nice, on June 11, 2025. ( AFP )

Nice: French Polynesia pledged this week to create the world's largest marine protected area to safeguard its seas -- and it hopes to encourage others to lift their game. The archipelago in the far South Pacific Ocean, an overseas territory of France, is led by Moetai Brotherson, who believes oceans should be valued, not plundered.

President Brotherson spoke with AFP about deep-sea mining, ecological stewardship, and his dream of a day where environment summits are no longer needed.

Q: How big is this new protected area?

A: "It covers our entire exclusive economic zone, approximately 5 million square kilometres (1.93 million square miles). From north to south, that's equivalent to the distance between Stockholm and Sicily, and from east to west, it's Romania to Portugal.

"All seabed exploitation, trawling and seine fishing (use of a large circular weighted net) is prohibited in our waters. And within this area, there are just over 1 million square kilometres that are high protection zones.

Q: Are these zones totally off-limits?

A: "Yes, absolutely. Even our longliners (which use baited hooks on a long line) will be prohibited in these high protection zones."

Q: What motivated the decision?

A: "We are doing it because there are other ways to exploit the ocean than plundering it, and we hope that our example will inspire other countries.

"We are not just a people of the ocean, we are the ocean. For us, it is unthinkable to destroy this space, this place that is part of our origins, our legends, our founding myths. We talk about marine protected areas, but here we call it rahui (leaving fallow), and it has existed for 3,000 years.

"There are 280,000 of us, and we are here to show the rest of the world that with a population the size of Montpellier, we can achieve great things."

Q: Do you think France should do more to protect its oceans?

A: "I am not the President of the French Republic. But yes, in absolute terms, of course France should do more.