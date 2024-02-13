Valentine's Day 2024: Love's In The Air

Hyderabad (Telangana): February 14th marks Valentine's Day, which has evolved to be the most anticipated day for both young people and couples. It's the countdown to Valentine's Week, a seven-day celebration of love.

February 7 marks the start of the Week of Love, which concludes on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Rose Day is on February 7, Propose Day is on February 8, Chocolate Day is on February 9, Teddy Day is on February 10, Promise Day is on February 11, Hug Day is on February 12, Kiss Day is on February 13, and Valentine's Day is on February 14. These are the seven days of love.

Throughout February, there is love in the air with couples asking each other: "Will you be my Valentine?".

Origin of Valentine's Day: Valentine's Day is celebrated for love, affection, romantic gestures, and cute gifts, but the day's origins are somewhat different. On February 14 in the third century, Emperor Claudius II put to death two individuals, both named Valentine. The Catholic Church celebrated St. Valentine's Day in remembrance of their martyrdom. Pope Gelasius proclaimed February 14 to be St Valentine's Day around the end of the 5th century, but it wasn't until roughly the 14th century that the day became known as a day dedicated to romance. People also believe Valentine's day was created under the influence of ancient pagan festival Lupercalia, and it was later Christianised and named after Saint Valentine.

Valentine's Day Facts:

It's hard to tell exactly the first celebration but the first official Valentine’s Day as a celebration of love likely occurred in Paris in the 1400s. The Candy Hearts started out as Medical Lozenges.

Charles, Duke of Orleans wrote the love letter to his second wife at the age of 21 while captured at the Battle of Agincourt. As a prisoner for more than 20 years, he would never see his valentine’s reaction to the poem he penned to her in the early 15th century.

The romantic essence of Valentine's Day makes it a popular choice for couples to get engaged or married on this day. Actually, besides Christmas, Valentine's Day is the second most common day of the year for marriage proposals.

On Valentine's Day, Alexander Graham Bell submitted his telephone patent application. On February 14, 1876, he turned in documentation to the patent office. Granting of the patent occurred on March 7, 1876. Each year on Valentine's Day, 145 million greeting cards are sent and received.

Romantic Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day:

It does not matter how expensive gifts are as long as it is gifted from the bottom of the heart with love and care. However, here are a few options you can consider.

Gifts that are personalised, such as a bracelet or chain with your loved one's name on it, customised chocolate, or personally written cards, can be gifted to your partner.

Plan a healthy date day that includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, or dedicate the day to cooking a particularly meaningful supper for one another. The essential aspect of dating is spending time together and having fun. Since you two are heart to heart, being together should be the most romantic option.

Go out with your partner and watch your favorite romantic films together or dine out at a classy restaurant with candles lit all around you.

Try new things and have fun together. You can go camping, visit new places in the city, have a picnic in a park, or enjoy a gorgeous sunset outside. You can even go camping and light a bonfire to spend the night under the stars.

Whatever it be, keep the love alive!