Valentine's Day 2024: Best Quotes, Wishes For Your Loved Ones

Hyderabad: Here's the day of love! The Valentine’s Day. The day, observed on February 14, urges people to show their love, warmth and affection. It's been the most awaited day among couples, young and old, and youngsters. Valentine's Day is the grand finale of 7 day long love celebration – Valentine's Week.
You might want to impress your partner or lover with your love for them, expressing it in the form of words. Well, we've got you covered.
Here are some of the best quotes on Valentine's Day which you can dedicate to your loved ones:
- "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn
- "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." - Aristotle
- "Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." - Nicholas Sparks
- "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." - Lao Tzu
- "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." - Franklin P. Jones
- "There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved." - George Sand
- "I have found the one whom my soul loves." - Song of Solomon 3:4 (Holy Bible)
- "Love is the greatest refreshment in life." - Pablo Picasso
- "The heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing." - Blaise Pascal
- "Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired." - Robert Frost
- "A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love." - Max Muller
- "Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination." - Voltaire
- "Love is when the other person's happiness is more important than your own." - H. Jackson Brown Jr.
- "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - Nicholas Sparks
- "Love is not finding someone to live with; it’s finding someone you can’t live without." - Rafael Ortiz
- "Love is not love which alters when it alteration finds, or bends with the remover to remove. O no, it is an ever-fixèd mark that looks on tempests and is never shaken" - William Shakespeare (Sonnet 116)
More from Valentines Week Coverage
- Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection
- Hug Day 2024: When in Doubt, Just Hug it Out
- Teddy Day 2024: Showcase Your Soft Love with Cuddly Teddy
- Chocolate Day 2024: Make Your Day As Sweet and Delightful As a Box of Chocolates
- Propose Day 2024: Make a Move Before Its Too Late
- Promise Day 2024: Weaving Threads of Enduring Love and Commitment