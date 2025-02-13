Being Humane, Assam's Wildlife Lover Opens His House For Birds And Animals To Heal, Get Back On Feet

Moran, Dibrugarh (Assam): It is not only during Valentine's Week that love is in the air. For Bharat Borah of Tepsalibam village of Moran in Dibrugarh district, love is in the wild and the wildlife. The creatures, who he calls his own and takes care of in good and bad times, too have been requiting their love for Borah.

Affected by rapid urbanisation and shrinking habitats, when wildlife faces increasing threats, Borah stands up to take up the cudgels - to nurture the wounded and care for the animals. This he has been relentlessly doing not for a day or two but for the past 33 years. From tigers to rare hornbills, he has treated animals of all shapes and sizes. In fact, his efforts in healing hornbills has earned his village the name ‘Hornbill Village’, or ‘Dhnaesh Pakhi’ locally.

Today, his house doubles up as a wildlife rescue centre where even the forest department personnel and locals bring the injured animals for rehabilitation and treatment. Irrespective of whether it’s a vulture or a hornbill, Borah jumps in to help. He had even crafted artificial legs for injured greater adjutants, enabling them to walk again.

Being Humane, Assam's Wildlife Lover Opens His House For Birds And Animals To Heal (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bora disclosed that so far he has treated several animals and birds which include- tigers, monkeys, hornbills, vultures, greater adjutants, lesser adjutants and many other species. At present Borah is busy treating an injured hornbill at his house. The selfless efforts of Borah has not only earned him appreciation from the locals but also from people across the country. There are instances when tourists from various parts of the country and abroad have visited his house to have a look at how Borah works.

Borah says he gets immense joy doing the work. "It has been so many years since I have been working for the wildlife. Till date I must have treated and cured around 55 small and big birds including 35 rare birds like hornbill.”

Borah with a hornbill (ETV Bharat)

In one case he installed artificial legs in three injured greater adjutants which made them walk again. "I had a tough time making artificial legs, putting them into the animals and sent them back to the wild. These are pleasures of life for me.”

Borah has assumed immense importance for the forest department. Whenever their personnel spot or rescue any injured bird or animals in Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and Sivasagar areas, they fall back on Borah who reaches the spot and brings the injured species to his place for treatment. Sometimes the forest officials also carry animals to Borah’s home in an injured state.

Borah with injured birds (ETV Bharat)

"It has been years, I have loved wildlife and dedicated myself to the cause. With me are my daughter and some more youngsters who are a part of this initiative," said Borah.

A selfless Borah says his family support has worked wonders. "Spending time with birds makes me and family happy as we forget our sorrows and hardships," he added.

Borah with birds being treated at his house (ETV Bharat)

On conservation efforts to save nature, Borah feels sad when trees are felled. "We do not grow them so we have no rights to cut them. Similarly we have no reason to kill wild animals and birds. We should not indulge in such acts," he said concluding with a message that "Please refrain from such deeds, help the wild animals to live happily and keep nature alive. For, we can survive only if nature survives."