Uttarakhand: From Hill Stations To Lakes, Places That Attract Tourists

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is a popular tourist destination known for its natural beauty and spiritual significance. The calm valleys and snow-clad mountain ranges of the hill state have been attracting people since the past.

There are many such tourist places in Uttarakhand, where tourists keep coming throughout the year. For backpackers willing to enjoy nature, some places can be their favourites. Some beautiful hill stations, where nature has showered its blessings, are Har ki Doon, Dayara Bugyal, Harshil Valley, Auli, Chopta, Niti Valley, Chainsheel Bugyal, and Ali-Bedni Bugyal in the Garhwal division.

Additionally, the hill stations of Garhwal include Mussoorie, Dhanolti, Chakrata, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Tehri, Chamoli, Gairsain, Timmersain, Adibadri, Lansdowne, and Bhararisain.

In Bageshwar, there are Ranthan Kharak Track, Pindari Glacier Track, Leeti Sama village, full of beautiful villages, Kausani, Garud, historical Baijnath Temple and other places to visit.

"After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, tourists are cancelling their bookings. In such a situation, tourists can turn to the hill stations of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand also has beautiful places like Kashmir. After Kashmir, visiting Uttarakhand can be a good option for tourists. Because the climate of Uttarakhand is similar to that of Jammu and Kashmir," said Rakesh Pant, Director of Trek the Himalaya Travel Agency.

Lakes have been one of the favourite places to visit for tourists in the state. In Nainital, there are tourist places like Naini Lake, Bhimtal, Sariyatal, Khurpatal, Naukuchiya Tal, Kamal Tal, Sattal, Naina Devi Temple, Kainchi Dham Temple, China Peak, Hanumangarhi and more.

"Like Dal Lake of Kashmir, tourists can enjoy boating in Tehri Lake of Uttarakhand and all the lakes of Nainital. There has been a lot of development in Tehri Lake in the last few years, and tourists can also enjoy cruise in the lake. Apart from this, tourists can also enjoy boating in the Asan Barrage in Dehradun," said Bhumesh Bharti, a photojournalist.

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that different circuits have been made by the Tourism Department, in which 12 are from Garhwal and 12 are from Kumaon. Tourists can also go to these areas apart from the Chardham Yatra, options are open for that, he added.

He added, "For crowd management and traffic management, we have built new roads, opened many new alternative routes." He said that Uttarakhand has very good preparations for tourist places as well as arrangements, and if tourism increases in Uttarakhand, it will also be controlled very easily.

