Uttarakhand's First Butterfly Gallery: An Ode To Nature's Winged Wonders

Dehradun: Do you want to witness a kaleidoscope of butterflies fluttering in their natural habitat? The first-ever Butterfly Gallery of Uttarakhand which was just opened at the Nature Education Centre, Jolly Grant can be your next port of call if you are a butterfly enthusiast.
The butterfly gallery may not have the verve and vivacity of an enchanting sanctuary where multi-hued wings paint the air. Still, it offers visitors an opportunity to explore and learn about the region’s diverse butterfly species. The dwindling population of butterfly in the state drew the attention of conservationists and the government alike.
Taking a serious view, Uttarakhand Forest Research Center has taken the initiative to bring the world of butterflies in front of the people. The Research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department has set up the galley. Chief Forest Conservator of Research, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who has played an important role in preparing this entire butterfly gallery, said there was a time when these butterflies were seen flying on roads, gardens, houses and many other places.
According to him, the number of winged creatures is decreasing with time. The galley was inaugurated much to the cheer of locals on Monday. "You will feel relaxed and rejuvenated to witness the bright photos of butterflies found in different areas of Uttarakhand here," Chaturvedi said.
He continued, "Butterflies play an important role in the biodiversity of Uttarakhand. This is a small initiative from us for butterfly enthusiasts. We want people to come here and experience the life of winged wonders."
Pictorial depiction of rare butterflies' movement
- Indian Red Admiral: A butterfly found in the high altitude areas of the Himalayas, which is known for its red and black petals.
- Common Peacock: The state butterfly of the state, whose blue-green shimmering color gives it a distinct identity.
- Common Rose: A very beautiful butterfly with a red body and black wings.
- Indian Oakleaf: Its specialty is that when its wings are closed, it looks like a dry leaf.
- Spangle: A dark black shiny butterfly, which comes in the Swallowtail species.
As many as 500 species of butterflies are found in Uttarakhand. Many of these species have become extinct. Many species can still be seen from the Himalayas to the Terai region, Chaturvedi said.
What's special about the gallery?
The special feature is that in this butterfly gallery, the life cycle of the butterfly is pictorially depicted in a simple manner. People coming to the butterfly gallery here can get a peek into the lives of common and rare butterflies from birth to death. Besides, how butterflies travel several thousand kilometres is depicted through photographs. Poems based on butterflies have also been arranged in this butterfly gallery which can delight kids.