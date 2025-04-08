ETV Bharat / offbeat

Uttarakhand's First Butterfly Gallery: An Ode To Nature's Winged Wonders

Dehradun: Do you want to witness a kaleidoscope of butterflies fluttering in their natural habitat? The first-ever Butterfly Gallery of Uttarakhand which was just opened at the Nature Education Centre, Jolly Grant can be your next port of call if you are a butterfly enthusiast.

The butterfly gallery may not have the verve and vivacity of an enchanting sanctuary where multi-hued wings paint the air. Still, it offers visitors an opportunity to explore and learn about the region’s diverse butterfly species. The dwindling population of butterfly in the state drew the attention of conservationists and the government alike.

Taking a serious view, Uttarakhand Forest Research Center has taken the initiative to bring the world of butterflies in front of the people. The Research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department has set up the galley. Chief Forest Conservator of Research, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who has played an important role in preparing this entire butterfly gallery, said there was a time when these butterflies were seen flying on roads, gardens, houses and many other places.

According to him, the number of winged creatures is decreasing with time. The galley was inaugurated much to the cheer of locals on Monday. "You will feel relaxed and rejuvenated to witness the bright photos of butterflies found in different areas of Uttarakhand here," Chaturvedi said.

He continued, "Butterflies play an important role in the biodiversity of Uttarakhand. This is a small initiative from us for butterfly enthusiasts. We want people to come here and experience the life of winged wonders."