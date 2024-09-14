Uttarakhand : Dehradun's Sharma Family's Literary Legacy An Inspiring Commitment To Hindi Literature

Dehradun ( Uttarakhand ): In a country where family traditions often span generations, the Sharma family stands out as a testament to the enduring power of language and literature. The Sharma family, hailing from Dehradun, has dedicated themselves to the service of Hindi literature, carrying forward a legacy that began with their freedom fighter father, Shriram Sharma Prem.
At the heart of this literary family is senior writer and poet Atul Sharma. Inspired by his father's passion for literature and his mother's love for folk songs, Atul Sharma has been crafting poetry and prose since his youth. His first poem was published in 1971, marking the beginning of a lifelong journey dedicated to Hindi literature.
Joined by his sisters, Ranjana Sharma and Rekha Sharma, the Sharma family has become a formidable force in Hindi literature. Their collective efforts have enriched the language with their unique perspectives, poetic styles, and social commentary.
The Sharma family's commitment to Hindi literature extends beyond personal expression. They have actively participated in various social movements, using their writing to raise awareness and advocate for important causes. Their works have often reflected the challenges and aspirations of the people, resonating with readers across the country. Their father Shriram Sharma Prem was a freedom fighter who wrote poems in the national stream.
When the ETV Bharat team reached their house, the family was already immersed in Hindi compositions. As a means of entertainment, the family members were seen humming those songs, which had once become the voice of a big movement.
Despite the challenges of maintaining a literary legacy in a rapidly changing world, the Sharma family has remained steadfast in their pursuit of excellence. They have resisted the commercialization of literature, choosing to prioritize quality over quantity.
The Sharma family also refrained from the blind race of getting awards for their literary works. Despite this, Atul Sharma has been honoured by many organisations and forums for his important contribution to Hindi literature.
The Sharma family's story serves as an inspiration to aspiring writers and poets. Their commitment to language, culture, and social justice is a testament to the enduring power of literature. As they continue contributing to the rich heritage of Hindi literature, their legacy will undoubtedly inspire upcoming generations.