ETV Bharat / offbeat

Uttarakhand Boy Who Once Offered Horse And Mule Services In Kedarnath Cracks IIT-JAM, Joins IIT Madras

Rudraprayag: Young Atul Kumar used to walk 30 KM daily with mules and horses in Kedarnath to support his family, but he never neglected studies, for, he had set his dreams on IIT. Eventually, he has proven that no dream is beyond reach when one puts in efforts and works hard to achieve it.

Hailing from remote Veeron Dewal village in Basukedar sub-tehsil of Uttarakhand, Atul has now taken a giant leap by earning a place in IIT Madras after cracking IIT-JAM 2025 with an All-India rank of 649.

His family's financial condition is poor, and they earn their livelihood by operating horses and mules that carry pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham. During school and college holidays, Atul himself walked 30 KM every day along the mountain trails, guiding the animals. For years, Atul helped his family in running this service, but despite these circumstances, he never gave up on his dream and made sure he devoted time to studies.

He passed Class 10th and 12th from GIC Basukedar and then went on to complete his graduation in Science from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Central University in Srinagar Garhwal. Throughout his college years, he continued to support his family financially by working during vacations.