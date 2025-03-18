Uttar Pradesh Researcher Included In 'Who's Who In America' List For Contribution To Dendrimer Nanotechnology

Mirzapur: A researcher from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur working at the Central Michigan University's College of Medicine has been included in the list of 'Who's Who In America', a well-known biographical dictionary in the US for his outstanding contribution in scientific research.

Dr. Mayank Singh has been included in the list of Who's Who in America for his significant contribution and excellent work in the field of dendrimer nanotechnology in scientific research.

Dr. Donald Tomalia, regarded as the father and pioneer of dendrimer technology, has congratulated Dr. Mayank Singh for the recognition. The list includes the names of many well known personalities like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Albert Einstein.

Uttar Pradesh researcher Dr Mayank Singh included in 'Who's Who In America' list (ETV Bharat)

Singh, a resident of Baghi village of Mirzapur Chunar tehsil area, is working as Graduate Faculty and Adjunct Professor at Central Michigan University-College of Medicine. He is also contributing as an expert-professor (expert faculty) of Chemical Biology-Biomimetic Chemistry in Advisor and Faculty Opinions, United Kingdom, World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland. Currently, he is also a member of various international organizations and agencies.

Singh was nominated by Dr. Donald Tomalia in April 2024 for his outstanding work in the field of dendrimer nanotechnology and nanomedicine. The nomination applied on 28 May 2024 was approved last year. After evaluating the qualifications and achievements, the Who's Who in America list was released by Director Joyce Forler through telephonic and official email on 6 March 2025.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr. Donald Tomalia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of "National Dendrimer and Nanotechnology Center" said that Dr. Mayank's listing in America is not only an important achievement in his personal career, but it is also a matter of pride for India's science and research sector.

“This honor will give him a new identity in the scientific community and will highlight India's scientific talent on the global platform. I am very proud that Indian-origin scientist Dr. Mayank is not only taking this dendrimer technology to the next generation, but is also making it even simpler”.

'Who's Who in America' was founded in 1899 by Albert Nelson Marquis in New York City, America listing the achievements of eminent and successful persons of various fields.

Reacting to his inclusion in the list, Dr Singh said, “It is a great honour for me to be included in the American Biographical Directory. This is a global recognition of my research and work in the field of science. I dedicate this honour to my team and my colleagues, who have made this journey with me”.

What Are Dendrimers?

According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, Dendrimers are nanosized, symmetrical molecules in which a small atom or group of atoms is surrounded by the symmetric branches known as dendrons.

Applications

As per the National Library of Medicine further, Dendrimers' unique characteristics such as hyperbranching, well-defined spherical structure, and high compatibility with the biological systems are responsible for their wide range of applications including medical and biomedical areas.

"Particularly, the dendrimers' three-dimensional structure can incorporate a wide variety of drugs to form biologically active drug conjugates. In this review, we focus on the synthesis, mechanism of drug encapsulations in dendrimers, and their wide applications in drug delivery".