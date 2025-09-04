Ustad Fakirchand Akhara In Jabalpur Thrives Amid Modern Gym Culture

Jabalpur: An over 150-year-old traditional wrestling ground, or akhara, founded by a Vaidya and wrestler named Ustad Fakir Chand, continues to flourish in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Situated near the Kotwali police station, the Ustad Fakir Chand Akhara maintains its traditional mud wrestling pit and attracts people of all ages, from children to the elderly, to practice and stay healthy.
Fakir Chand, a Vaidya who relocated to Madhya Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh, started the akhara to promote health and well-being among the local community.
Jabalpur's senior litterateur Ganga Charan Mishra says, "In some history books, it is written about Ustad Fakir Chand that his father came to Madhya Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh. Ustad Fakir Chand himself was a Vaidya and a wrestler too. Therefore, he started this arena to keep people healthy."
He invested his life savings from his medical practice (vaidyagiri) to purchase the land and establish the training centre, ensuring it would remain a free resource for future generations.
The akhara is unique because it operates without a living Ustad. Instead, practitioners consider a statue of Fakir Chand their teacher and guide and believe it has a healing aura.
Some people believe that simply seeing the statue can cure the sick, drawing many to the akhara not just for exercise but also for its perceived healing powers.
Nitin Soni, who lives near this Akhara, said, "All the children, old and young, around Kotwali area are connected to the Akhara. By 9 pm most of the shops are closed but people still exercise inside the Akhara."
Inside the arena, just in front of the verandah, there is a statue of Ustad Fakir Chand. Nitin said, "This arena is more than 150 years old. Generally, there is at least one living Ustad in an arena, but here the Ustad lives in the statue. Everyone practices here considering the statue of Fakir Chand as their Ustad."
Unlike modern gyms that use plastic sheets, this Akhara maintains a traditional mud pit. Wrestlers prepare the soil daily with large shovels, keeping it soft to prevent injuries during practice.
Training at the akhara goes beyond wrestling and includes other forms of martial arts, such as sword fighting and hand-to-hand combat.
When the ETV Bharat team reached the arena, two wrestlers were ploughing over the mud with big shovels. Anmol Bhardwaj, a young wrestler who was turning the soil, said, "Turning the soil in the arena is a difficult exercise. Nowadays, plastic sheets are used in gyms but here wrestlers learn in the soil in Fakir Chand arena. A lot of hard work is required to keep the soil very soft so that the wrestlers do not get hurt."
The akhara has inspiring stories of dedicated elderly practitioners who remain fit and healthy. For example, 75-year-old Keshav Prasad lifts weights while 68-year-old Rajesh Kumar Yadav has been exercising there since childhood and boasts perfect health.
A Hanuman temple within the akhara reinforces its sacred atmosphere. Practitioners avoid intoxicants or drugs when entering the premises. The enduring popularity of the Fakirchand Akhara, more than a century and a half after its founding, speaks to the strength of its tradition and the value the community places on physical and spiritual well-being.
