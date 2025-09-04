Ustad Fakirchand Akhara In Jabalpur Thrives Amid Modern Gym Culture

ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jabalpur: An over 150-year-old traditional wrestling ground, or akhara, founded by a Vaidya and wrestler named Ustad Fakir Chand, continues to flourish in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Situated near the Kotwali police station, the Ustad Fakir Chand Akhara maintains its traditional mud wrestling pit and attracts people of all ages, from children to the elderly, to practice and stay healthy.

Fakir Chand, a Vaidya who relocated to Madhya Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh, started the akhara to promote health and well-being among the local community.

Fakirchand akhara offers an authentic path to fitness (ETV Bharat)

Jabalpur's senior litterateur Ganga Charan Mishra says, "In some history books, it is written about Ustad Fakir Chand that his father came to Madhya Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh. Ustad Fakir Chand himself was a Vaidya and a wrestler too. Therefore, he started this arena to keep people healthy."

He invested his life savings from his medical practice (vaidyagiri) to purchase the land and establish the training centre, ensuring it would remain a free resource for future generations.

The akhara is unique because it operates without a living Ustad. Instead, practitioners consider a statue of Fakir Chand their teacher and guide and believe it has a healing aura.

Some people believe that simply seeing the statue can cure the sick, drawing many to the akhara not just for exercise but also for its perceived healing powers.