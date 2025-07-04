Kurukshetra: When Usha Rani of Kurukshetra thought to start something of her own and become financially independent, she did not have anything with her other than Rs 450, a few spices and a strong willpower. Today she is one of the leading pickle manufacturers and exporters, and earns in lakhs.

A resident of Sangaur village of Kurukshetra, Haryana, Usha Rani started a pickle business in 2018 with just Rs 450. Today, her homemade pickles are being shipped abroad, and her journey from a small kitchen in rural Haryana to international markets is being talked about as a success story. More importantly, she has empowered hundreds of other women by giving them employment opportunities.

From Rs 450 To Earning In Lakhs, Usha Rani’s Homemade Pickles Empower 300 Women (ETV Bharat)

Usha Rani, however had her own challenges. When she started, she faced stiff opposition from family and villagers bound by the purdah system. But not paying heed, she launched a small-scale pickle business. This is she did after enrolling for training at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

With time, Usha's pickles were much sought after and got markets beyond her village and state boundaries. She manufactures over 24 varieties of pickles, supplying them not just across India but also to international markets. Her annual turnover is in lakhs.

“Initially women were not even ready to come to the chaupal where the training was held by the KVK. A few came and I was the first one to reach so that I do not miss on anything important," says Usha who persisted. She also made sure, she could influence few others to join her for the training. Her hard work paid off and over time, more and more women joined the initiative.

She has included around 300 women who have now made Usha's initiative a collective movement in rural Haryana. For her success, Usha is identified as Lakhpati Didi, under the scheme launched by the government for its Aajeevika Mission. It acknowledges women entrepreneurs earning in lakhs.

What is unique about Usha’s pickles? It is the oil she uses. Her family practices organic farming and she ensures that for the pickles too, cold-pressed mustard oil is used. "We call it ‘Kolhu Wala Tel’ which is produced when bullocks are used to extract the cold pressed oil. Customers, who are conscious about lifestyle changes, want cold pressed oil. So I went a little further to make it available," explains Usha Rani.

Exporting the oil from southern states proved expensive. So Usha chose the ancient method of extracting oil through a bullock-driven wooden oil press made of neem and sheesham. This oil is believed to have Ayurvedic benefits and retains the natural nutrients lost in modern mechanized extraction methods.

“Ayurveda suggests that mustard oil should be not be heated time and again. In wooden presses the oil remains cold and nutrient-rich,” she explains while sharing her plans to extract other oils like coconut, sesame, sunflower, through the same method.

Usha has achieved recognition from far and wide. Besides, she participates in major events like the International Gita Mahotsav, where she is provided stalls free of cost by the Haryana Aajeevika Mission.

She has studied only up to Class 8, but Usha feels, education is not always curriculum-based. It could be the way one manages life and business. If you have the determination, nothing in unachievable," she says.

People from neighbouring places come to Usha's house to see the manufacturing process of centuries-old 'Kolhu Wala Tel'. "Our grandfather used to talk about it and we thought of seeing it happen in front of us," said visitors.

In an age of instant noodles to instant gratification, Usha Rani has proved that hard work does not necessarily yield immediate results. "It works slow and returns with good profits," she adds.