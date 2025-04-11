ETV Bharat / offbeat

US Firm Says It Brought Back Extinct Dire Wolves

This undated and unlocated handout image released courtesy of Colossal Biosciences shows Colossal's "dire wolves" Romulus and Remus at five months old. ( AFP )

Texas: They whimper, drink from baby bottles and crawl oh so tentatively -- they look like cute white puppies, not the fruit of a daring project to resuscitate an extinct species.

A Texas startup called Colossal Biosciences made a big splash this week by releasing footage of canines they say are dire wolves, a species that vanished more than 12,000 years ago.

"For the first time in human history, Colossal successfully restored a once-eradicated species through the science of de-extinction," the company states on its website.

Photos and video of these critters have flooded social media and shaken the scientific community, which has reacted with a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism over this experiment reminiscent of "Jurassic Park" -- the fictional story of a quirky rich man's attempt to bring back the dinosaurs.

The company says it did it by tweaking the DNA of a modern-day gray wolf with carefully chosen genes from dire wolf fossils. This modified genetic material was then inserted in a grey wolf egg and implanted in a common dog as a surrogate mom.

The result: three baby dire wolves, Colossal Biosciences claims.

"I think the claims are vastly overblown," Alan Cooper, an evolutionary molecular biologist who took part in a previous study of dire wolf DNA, told AFP.

"It would be like me putting a couple of genes into you from Neanderthals that made you extra hairy and grow more muscles, and then called you a Neanderthal," said Cooper. "That's a million miles from Neanderthal. It's a hairy human."

"This is not the dire wolf. This is something they have created that has phenotypic characteristics of dire wolf,” said Lisette Waits, an ecologist and professor of wildlife resources at the University of Idaho.

Waits, who has worked extensively on grey wolf genetics and red wolf conservation issues, nonetheless called this achievement a breakthrough.

The pups are named Romulus and Remus, in a nod to the twin brothers of Roman mythology, and Khaleesi, of "Game of Thrones" fame.

Debate