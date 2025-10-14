ETV Bharat / offbeat

University Students In Ujjain Innovate With Natural And Affordable Herbal Products

Dr Sharma and Dr Mehta guided the students to make millet cookies from jowar, bajra, ragi and mordhan. These millet cookies are nutritious, low-cost, beneficial for heart health control and best for cholesterol control. Along with this, it is gluten-free, easy to digest, an immunity booster. It costs Rs 1000 per kilogram.

All the female students making herbal products are from the School of Studies in Chemistry and Biochemistry Department of the varsity. These female students are in the second semester of the second year of B.Sc. Their names are Alibha Jena, Aishwarya Solanki, Payal Parmar, Shruti Yadav and Tanya Vishwas. The guest faculty includes Dr. Komal Sharma, Dr. Darshana Mehta, Dr. Jayashree Jadham and Research Scholar Sarika Kanungo.

The products made by the students are cheaper than the chemical-mixed products available in the market. The girl students explain the process of making these products and why these are better and cheaper compared to the chemical products available in the market.

Ujjain: Science students of Samrat Vikramaditya University have created naturally formulated products as against chemical-containing products like air fresheners, soaps, insecticides, rose water and fabric softener. These products have also been given the sanction for marketing by Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR).

"The students have developed an insecticide from neem leaves," said Dr Jadham. "Students Aishwarya Solanki, Payal Parmar were engaged in this work. The students first cut the neem leaves and washed them with water, and then boiled them in water for 20 minutes. After that, it was left to cool down. After it cooled down, two drops of it were mixed with neem oil and a small spray bottle of pesticide was prepared," she explained.

Jadham added, "The validity of this herbal insecticide is a month. It will be sold for Rs 130 in the market for 100 ml bottles. It will prove to be the most beneficial for the farmers, because it will kill the white fungus. The special thing is that if it gets into the hands of children in the house, there will be no problem. It is not harmful to humans."

Research Scholar Sarika Kanungo said, "They have developed a no-chemical air freshener, which they have tested with FTIR. It has proved to be very effective. It has a natural long-lasting fragrance."

Shruti Yadav said, "I prepared herbal rose water, and Ujala Kumari has prepared natural soap. Rose water was prepared in an hour where as it took two days to make soap. Both these products are medicines. They are best for the skin and are cheaper than the chemical products available in the market."

Samrat Vikramaditya University students create and market eco-friendly products (ETV Bharat)

"Pimples, allergies will be eliminated from the skin. It uses natural flowers, neem, aloe vera, copra oil etc. Along with this, the girls have also made fabric comfort, but it uses mild chemical, which is medicine. The clothes will not be damaged," she claimed.

The products were sold at an exhibition organised in the university, and they received a good response. They are now looking for both online and offline markets, so that they can have income and can deliver the herbal products to the country and the world.

The team credited Professor Uma Sharma, Head of the School of Studies in Chemistry and Biochemistry Department, Samrat Vikramaditya University for this entire work. Prof. Arpan Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor of the University, encouraged the self-employment innovations and start-ups among the youth.