ETV Bharat / offbeat

United Nations Public Service Day: Acknowledging Contribution Of Public Servants

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

United Nations Public Service Day is celebrated across the globe on June 23. The Day is celebrated to acknowledge the contribution of public service to improve the development process for all people.

United Nations Public Service Day: Acknowledging Contribution Of Public Servants
Representational photo (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: United Nations Public Service Day is celebrated on June 23 every year to acknowledge the contribution of public service to improve the development process for all people.

"As we mark this important day, let us celebrate not only the work of public servants worldwide but their commitment to working in partnership to build a better future for all people," Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations said on the website.

Global Goals posted on social media X, “It's official! 15 ground-breaking public service initiatives have been recognised by the 2024 UN Public Service Awards. Congratulations to all awardees! Your creativity and dedication are an inspiration for all.”

As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs public institutions mentioned on its website, "On December 20, 2002, the General Assembly designated June 23 as Public Service Day by adopting resolution 57/277 to celebrate the value and virtue of service to the community."

"The UNI Public Service Day intends to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community, highlight the contribution of public service in the development process, recognise the work of public servants and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector."

The United Nations Public Service Awards is a recognition of excellence in public service. It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions that lead to a more effective and responsive public administration in countries worldwide, it stated.

The 2024 UN Public Service Forum and Awards Ceremony will take place in Incheon, Republic of Korea from June 24 to 26 2024, under the theme 'Fostering Innovation amid Global Challenges: a Public Sector Perspective', the UN stated.

The Persons, who dedicate their services to serving their communities and nation for sustainable development through their work, are honoured on this day.

TAGGED:

UNITED NATIONPUBLIC SERVICEPUBLIC SERVANTSUN GENERAL ASSEMBLYUNITED NATIONS PUBLIC SERVICE DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.