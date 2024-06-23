United Nations Public Service Day: Acknowledging Contribution Of Public Servants

New Delhi: United Nations Public Service Day is celebrated on June 23 every year to acknowledge the contribution of public service to improve the development process for all people.

"As we mark this important day, let us celebrate not only the work of public servants worldwide but their commitment to working in partnership to build a better future for all people," Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations said on the website.

Global Goals posted on social media X, “It's official! 15 ground-breaking public service initiatives have been recognised by the 2024 UN Public Service Awards. Congratulations to all awardees! Your creativity and dedication are an inspiration for all.”

As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs public institutions mentioned on its website, "On December 20, 2002, the General Assembly designated June 23 as Public Service Day by adopting resolution 57/277 to celebrate the value and virtue of service to the community."

"The UNI Public Service Day intends to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community, highlight the contribution of public service in the development process, recognise the work of public servants and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector."

The United Nations Public Service Awards is a recognition of excellence in public service. It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions that lead to a more effective and responsive public administration in countries worldwide, it stated.

The 2024 UN Public Service Forum and Awards Ceremony will take place in Incheon, Republic of Korea from June 24 to 26 2024, under the theme 'Fostering Innovation amid Global Challenges: a Public Sector Perspective', the UN stated.

The Persons, who dedicate their services to serving their communities and nation for sustainable development through their work, are honoured on this day.