Unique Reclining Goddess Kali Idol Draws Thousands To Chandigarh's Dhanas Forest Temple

Built in 1964 by a Madrasi family, Chandigarh's reclining Kali temple attracts thousands, where alcohol is offered as 'prasad'
Chandigarh: Temples of Goddess Kali are found in many parts of the country, but a unique shrine in Chandigarh's Dhanas forest has become a centre of deep faith and attraction. What makes this temple special is that the idol of Goddess Kali here is not in a standing or sitting position, but in a reclining posture.
Devotees believe that this unique form of the Goddess has special powers to fulfil wishes and bless devotees who come with true devotion. Every year, hundreds of people visit the temple built in 1964 to seek blessings. During Navratri, the number of devotees swells into the thousands.
According to locals, a Madrasi family originally constructed the shrine after receiving a divine vision of the Mother Goddess in a dream. Since then, people from Madras (now Chennai) and other regions have been visiting the temple regularly.
Temple priest Ramesh Bhardwaj explained that people come here with various wishes and believe that the goddess fulfils them. "All their problems get solved here. Earlier, goat sacrifices were performed, but the practice was stopped following government orders. Now, devotees offer liquor to goddess Kali and Bhairav," the priest said.
Temple priest Totaram said that a special attraction of the temple is the weekly Bhandara (community feast) organised every Sunday.
He said that the Bhandaras have already been booked until June 13, 2027. "Devotees themselves organise Bhandaras when their wishes are fulfilled. The demand is so high that all Sundays are booked for the next two years. Anyone who wishes to organise now will only get a date after June 2027," he added.
The temple has a seven-member committee that includes three priests and four managers, supported by around 80 volunteers who work tirelessly to serve the devotees. “We start work early at 6 a.m. and continue till 5 p.m. to prepare food and manage arrangements. It’s all done with devotion to Kali Maa,” said Surinder, the deputy head of the temple.
Anita, a devotee and a regular visitor, said, "Kali Mata solved many problems in my life. From my marriage to the birth of my first son, everything happened with her blessings. I visit here every Sunday with my family, and all my worries vanish away."
Another devotee, Shakuntala Devi, said, "I have been visiting this temple for 25 years. I cannot explain how much Kali Maa has blessed my family. She has solved every difficulty we have faced."
Recently, the temple also received attention when actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, visited the shrine. She performed a puja seeking peace in her home.
