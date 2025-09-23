ETV Bharat / offbeat

Unique Reclining Goddess Kali Idol Draws Thousands To Chandigarh's Dhanas Forest Temple

Chandigarh: Temples of Goddess Kali are found in many parts of the country, but a unique shrine in Chandigarh's Dhanas forest has become a centre of deep faith and attraction. What makes this temple special is that the idol of Goddess Kali here is not in a standing or sitting position, but in a reclining posture.

Devotees believe that this unique form of the Goddess has special powers to fulfil wishes and bless devotees who come with true devotion. Every year, hundreds of people visit the temple built in 1964 to seek blessings. During Navratri, the number of devotees swells into the thousands.

Devotees offer prayers at Kali Mata Temple in Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

According to locals, a Madrasi family originally constructed the shrine after receiving a divine vision of the Mother Goddess in a dream. Since then, people from Madras (now Chennai) and other regions have been visiting the temple regularly.

Temple priest Ramesh Bhardwaj explained that people come here with various wishes and believe that the goddess fulfils them. "All their problems get solved here. Earlier, goat sacrifices were performed, but the practice was stopped following government orders. Now, devotees offer liquor to goddess Kali and Bhairav," the priest said.