Unique Question Paper Themed Wedding Invitation Card Of Andhra Pradesh Couple Goes Viral

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

The wedding invitation card of Prathyusha from Penumantra Mandal Marteru in West Godavari District who is scheduled to get married to Phanindra from Visakhapatnam is being widely shared on the Internet. The wedding card features single answer question, multiple choice question, true or false question leaving the relatives and invitees in a bit of a shock.

Unique Question Paper Themed Wedding Invitation Card Of Andhra Pradesh Couple Goes Viral
Unique Question Paper Themed Wedding Invitation Card Of Andhra Pradesh Couple Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): 'Identify the person in the picture', 'Correct the spelling of bride', 'Who are doing Kanyadan'. These are not the short-answer questions from a question paper, but the wedding invitation card of a female assistant professor in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The invitation card for the wedding of Prathyusha from Penumantra Mandal Marteru in West Godavari District designed in the format of a question paper is the talk of the town.

The wedding of Prathyusha, who is working as Assistant Professor in Paida Engineering College of Visakha is scheduled to be held on August 23 with Phanindra from Visakhapatnam. The wedding invitation card featuring single answer question, multiple choice question, true or false question gave a bit of a shock to the relatives.

Andhra Pradesh couple Phanindra and Prathyusha
Andhra Pradesh couple Phanindra and Prathyusha (ETV Bharat)

Many people hope to celebrate their wedding day as an unforgettable memory with new innovations becoming viral on social media.

It is in this context, that Prathyusha specially planned her wedding card designed like a student's question paper surprising the invitees.

The 'Question Paper' Invitation Card

The first question of the unique invitation card asks the invitees to identify the person in the picture, which is of the groom Phaneendra. This is followed by a question about correcting the spelling of the bride Prathyusha.

The third question is about the names of the parents of groom Dr Chidella Sree Rama Murthy and Janaki Devi while the fourth question is on people doing Kanyadan-- Narkedamilli Sateesh and Rani.

Unique Question Paper Themed Wedding Invitation Card Of Andhra Pradesh Couple Goes Viral
Unique Question Paper Themed Wedding Invitation Card Of Andhra Pradesh Couple Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

The fifth question is about the date of the marriage that is, 23-Aug, 2024 followed by the time of marriage--2:45 am and the place of marriage--Sri Venugopala Auditorium, Martens, West Godavari.

'Say whether true or false: 1. Dinner starts at 7:00 pm (T) 2. All are welcome (T) 3. Gifts are not allowed (T),' reads the last question. Interestingly, all the questions are invariably followed by their answers.

