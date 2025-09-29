ETV Bharat / offbeat

Unique Phool Rath Parikrama Marks Bastar Dussehra

Bastar: Dussehra in Bastar is amongst the longest celebrated festivals that goes on for 75 days. It is marked by certain very interesting and intriguing tribal rituals that are unique to this region. Amongst them is the Phool Rath Parikrama ritual in Jagdalpur that involves mounting of the Chatra (parasol symbolising royalty and protection) of Bastar's presiding deity on a decorated chariot and taken around the city. Interestingly, there is no effigy burning of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad here.

Chronicler of Bastar's history and culture, Avinash Prasad, disclosed, "The chariot is called Phool Rath as during the princely era, this chariot was decorated with various types of flowers."

He further explained that the residents of more than two dozen villages around Jagdalpur come to pull this chariot. On Vijayadashami and the next day, the massive eight-wheeled chariot is taken around the area, and this ritual is called the Vijay Rath Parikrama.

The Phool Rath Parikrama continues for six days, starting from the third day of Navratri. This decorative chariot made of sal wood is crafted by local artisans from Jhar, Umargaon and Beda Umargaon. Once the double-storeyed chariot is built, it is painted and decorated with colourful flowers.