Unique Phool Rath Parikrama Marks Bastar Dussehra
Bastar Dussehra, marked by very interesting and intriguing tribal rituals, is one of the longest festivals celebrated for 75 days.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
Bastar: Dussehra in Bastar is amongst the longest celebrated festivals that goes on for 75 days. It is marked by certain very interesting and intriguing tribal rituals that are unique to this region. Amongst them is the Phool Rath Parikrama ritual in Jagdalpur that involves mounting of the Chatra (parasol symbolising royalty and protection) of Bastar's presiding deity on a decorated chariot and taken around the city. Interestingly, there is no effigy burning of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad here.
Chronicler of Bastar's history and culture, Avinash Prasad, disclosed, "The chariot is called Phool Rath as during the princely era, this chariot was decorated with various types of flowers."
He further explained that the residents of more than two dozen villages around Jagdalpur come to pull this chariot. On Vijayadashami and the next day, the massive eight-wheeled chariot is taken around the area, and this ritual is called the Vijay Rath Parikrama.
The Phool Rath Parikrama continues for six days, starting from the third day of Navratri. This decorative chariot made of sal wood is crafted by local artisans from Jhar, Umargaon and Beda Umargaon. Once the double-storeyed chariot is built, it is painted and decorated with colourful flowers.
After the decoration, the Chatra of Danteshwari Devi is placed on the chariot. During the procession, devotees (members of the Madia tribe) pull the chariot around the city. The resounding beats of drums and cymbals add to the enchanting atmosphere. The mundabaja, melodies of folk songs and traditional dances make the procession a lively and captivating affair.
The Parikrama takes place every day at 7 PM. The head priest of the Danteshwari temple brings out the Chatra from the temple. Accompanied by mundabaja players and drums, the Chatra is taken to the Mavalli temple. After performing the puja, it is then taken to the Kalki temple. After this, it is taken to the Jagannath temple. Thereafter, it is mounted on the chariot and is taken around.
Before being pulled around by the people, the chariot is given a gun salute by the Bastar Police. Thousands of people witness this ritual. Avinash Prasad explained that the Phool Rath Parikrama is quite unique and is the main attraction of Bastar Dussehra. The chariot circumambulations last for approximately eight days, starting with the third day of Navratri.
"The head priest of Danteshwari temple in Jagdalpur comes out with the Chatra and mounts the chariot. This is followed by the circumambulation of Golbazar, which also includes Mavalli Devi temple," he added.