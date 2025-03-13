Unique Holi Of Tribal Society In Jharkhand: If You Put Colour On A Virgin Then You Have To Fulfill A Condition

Ranchi: Preparations are underway to celebrate Holi with pomp and gaiety. The people of Jharkhand are excited to celebrate the festival. In some places, Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, while in other places, it will be celebrated on Saturday, March 15.

Holi will be celebrated as per Banaras Panchang, while some celebrate as per the Mithila Panchang. However, there is a unique tradition of the Adivasi community - the Santhals - who celebrate the Holi only with water. But what if any youth puts colour on a virgin girl?

According to Dumni Mai Murmu, Assistant Professor of the Santhal language at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi, if even the dust of brick gets on the forehead of a virgin girl, it is considered equal to sindoor.

"Similarly, even if red color gets on the forehead of virgin girl, it is considered to be related to sindoor. That is why Holi is played only with water. Because water contains every color. Another special aspect of the is that Holi is played with water only in some relationships," said Murmu.

"For example, Holi is played between brother-in-law and sister-in-law, husband and wife. In the Santhal society, Holi using water is not played between brother and sister," added Murmu.

Whichever relationship is fun, water Holi can be played with that person. If any youth puts color on a virgin girl, then the village assembly gets the girl married to that youth. However, if the girl does not accept the marriage proposal, then the youth is penalised in a different way. The family of the girl uses the bull, goat or field from the youth's house until he gets married to someone else.

This tradition is followed wherever there are people of the Santhal community. But with time, the trend has changed in urban areas, as the social fabric changes in the city.

Murmu added that the 'Baha' festival starts from the fifth day of moon sighting in the Hindu month of 'Falgun'. "This festival is celebrated for the entire Hindu month of Falgun. New flowers and new fruits are offered in Jaher, the place of worship of the Santhal community.

Because consuming new fruits and flowers is prohibited without offering them to the deity. During this Holi pooja, all the members of the family gather at a place. For this reason, the Baha festival is celebrated on different dates in every village.

The Baha festival is a symbol of harmony and unity with nature.

On the first day of the Baha festival, Jaher is cleaned. One purifies oneself. On the second day, pooja is performed in Jaher. On the third day, the villagers go out on 'Atu Sendra' with weapons related to the gods and goddesses. On this day, hunting has to be done within the boundaries of the village. Hunting does not mean that it is necessary to kill any animal.

If pumpkin or gourd is also found, then a community feast is held. According to Murmu, a wrong narrative has been created that the people of the tribal society hunt. "But the truth is that during Atu Sendra, if any animal comes under the siege and escapes the first attack, then it is not targeted again," added Murmu.

Overall, through this unique Holi, mutual relations are strengthened. Harmony is established between man and nature. Unity is established in the village through Atu Sendra. There is purity in this unique Holi.